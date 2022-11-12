Famed blues guitarist and band leader Robert Cray makes his third visit in the last decade to the Barre Opera House when the Celebration Series presents him at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. The Robert Cray Band is expected to bring his many Vermont fans to the Granite City.
“When we have the chance to have him here we always do, as he’s simply amazing live,” said Opera House Director Dan Casey.
“Robert Cray is not only making great music,” says Guitar Player Magazine, “he’s making history. With a few exceptions, it used to be that there was the blues and there were the masses and never the twain shall meet. But Cray, who obviously is respected in blues circles, is a press darling and crossover smash.”
In a career that is just over 40 years old, the five-time Grammy winner was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame in 2011 and earned the Americana Music Awards Lifetime Achievement for Performance in 2017. He is regarded as one of the preeminent guitarists and singer-songwriters of our time. Music critics agree, Cray has created a sound that rises from American roots and arrives both fresh and familiar. During this time he and his band have recorded 20 acclaimed studio releases, five live albums and played to sold out audiences in some of the most prestigious concert venues and festivals around the world.
“Funky, cool and bad,” is how Robert Cray describes his latest album, “That’s What I Heard.”
During the past four decades, Cray has created a sound that rises from American roots, blues, soul and R&B. On “That’s What I Heard,” which Cray surely will feature in the concert, he celebrates the music of Curtis Mayfield, Bobby “Blue” Bland, The Sensational Nightingales and more, alongside four newly written songs.
Among rock music critics, Robert Christgau is one of the most influential. He’s followed Cray’s career since his first recording “Who’s Been Talkin’” from 1980. Christgau wrote of that album: “Hailed by the ever tightening knot of blues loyalists as the next Son Seals, Cray can recite his catechism without kowtowing to orthodoxy — guitar like Albert Collins only chillier and more staccato, voice like B.B. King only cleaner and, well, thinner. Willie Dixon and Howlin’ Wolf songs lead for good reason, but both artist and producers write with uncommon acidity (try ‘Nice as a Fool Can Be’ and ‘The Score’ respectively) and country-soul cult hero O.V. Wright adds the right kind of historical perspective. A little more vocal muscle, and he might compete with Son Seals.”
Of the album “Strong Persuader” from 1986, Christgau saw positive growth: “At 33, Cray is a mature multi-threat talent: fearless formal innovator, brainy bandleader, terse yet fluent guitarist, and — amazingly, given where he started — the most authoritative singer to emerge from blues since Bland and King. You have not just a great blues album but a great album. Christgau gave that album an A+ rating.”
Opening the show is Ali McGuirk, a standout singer-songwriter in the Boston music scene for years, who is now based in Burlington. McGuirk has made a career of captivating audiences with her powerful, buttery voice and heartfelt songwriting. The Boston Globe says McGuirk is “a soul singer who evokes comparisons to Amy Winehouse, but rocks even harder.”
