One of the more compelling young roots-based singer-songwriters around, British Columbia-born, Los Angeles-based Sam Weber visits Vermont for a couple of shows: Wednesday at the Stone Church in Brattleboro and Thursday at Higher Ground Showcase Lounge in South Burlington.
Weber performs as a trio (with Danny Austin-Manning on drums and Tejas Leier-Heyden on bass) in support of a new album, “Get Free,” released last month.
The prodigious multi-instrumentalist appeared on the international music radar at the age of 19, becoming one of the youngest players to ever land on the cover of Guitar Player magazine, which praised his “expansive blend of driving rock, dream pop and roots influences.”
Now 29, Weber has been called “an indie singer-songwriter with a top-shelf pop-rock ax to grind” by NPR, while No Depression called him a “fresh, bright talent,” adding: “What sets Weber apart from his contemporaries are the jazz-influenced patterns in his vocals and free-floating music.”
“Get Free,” his second proper full-length album following a series of albums and EPs, is a follow-up to Weber’s 2019 full-length, “Everything Comes True,” which he considers his only real studio album.
Recorded at Studio B at Hollywood’s Ocean Way Studios, “Everything Comes True” features a sizable electric-roots ensemble complete with horns. Producer Tyler Chester, who has worked with Andrew Bird and Madison Cunningham, produced the album.
“Sparkling with production clarity at some moments and humbly gentle in others,” said Exclaim, the album “manages to create a nostalgic blend of country and Americana.”
Following the recording of “Everything Comes True,” Weber visited Los Angeles with increasing frequency, moving to the City of Angels and writing for the new album with plans to follow the format of its predecessor.
Weber has written most of the music, but the pandemic hit soon after and plans to record them in another beautiful L.A. studio with another super band were scrapped. Weber’s partner, L.A.-based visual artist and independent musician Mallory Hauser (who performs and releases music under the name Mal), suggested recording in their living room in L.A.
“We were forced to be as creative as possible with what we had,” says Weber in a news release. “I think it was the best thing that could have happened to us.”
The couple’s musician friend Danny Austin-Manning joined their pod and the trio met weekly to record their sessions, which Weber describes as “wild, unchained performances of the material.”
“The songs became as much about the experience and ritual of spending time together as the content in the lyrics,” he adds. “I called the record ‘Get Free’ because each performance of each song was a moment of transcendence and an escape for us from an otherwise odd, restrictive time.”
A captivating set that showcases Weber’s mastery of subtle instrumentation, self-assured lyrics and soulful, expressive vocals, “Get Free” is a winning set that inspires and rewards repeat listens.
Opener “Truth or Lie” — the first song recorded by Weber and Hauser, which inspired them to continue making music at home — is a stripped-down and soulful gem with pretty vocals and instrumentation. Ditto “Already Know,” which delivers steady-driving and catchy folk-pop with humorous lyrics.
Other highlights include the anthemic “Get Out of the Game,” the jazzy and intimate “Don’t Cry for Me” — which includes previously recorded saxophone by Weber’s late father, Bill Weber — and especially the freewheeling rocker “Survival.”
And the beautifully subdued “Everyone” shines with sparkling vocal harmonies, while the sultry, bluesy and breezy “Streets of L.A.” closes out the proceedings in style.
No Depression: “fresh, bright talent” … “What sets Weber apart from his contemporaries are the jazz-influenced patterns in both his vocals and free-floating music.”
Glide called the album “a warm, intimate, and multidimensional portrait of the 28-year-old singer-songwriter,” adding, “With this new collection of material, Weber reaches fresh emotional depths, commanding more expressive personal moments than ever before — at times within the margins of a single verse.”
thomaswhuntington @hotmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.