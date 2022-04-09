Five months after her sold-out show at Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, rising West Virginia-born Americana singer-songwriter — and self-described “Gypsy tornado” — Sierra Ferrell returns to headline the Higher Ground Ballroom on Friday.
Ferrell, 33, has been mesmerizing audiences across the country with her spirited live sets, flamboyant attire and singular sound that fuses everything from bluegrass, country and old-time to Eastern European folk, blues and even calypso.
“I want my music to be like my mind is — all over the place,” says Ferrell in her press materials, adding that it comes from her self-described “country heart but a jazz mind.”
“I listen to everything from bluegrass to techno to goth metal, and it all inspires me in different ways that I try to incorporate into my songs and make people really feel something.”
Ferrell is touring in support of her lauded 2021 album and Rounder Records debut, “Long Time Coming,” released in August.
PopMatters called it “the buzziest indie-country debut of the year” and “a fleet-footed tour through country styles demonstrating remarkable range and musicality.”
“Ferrell’s self-penned material ranges from haunting sea ballads and slow waltzes to fast-paced mariachi and bluegrass romps that seem to come from a timeless and diverse place where love and dancing rule the kingdom,” said Pop Matters, adding: “‘Long Time Coming’ seems so unfashionable and out of date that it’s hip instead of retro due to Ferrell’s charisma and devil-may-care attitude.”
“Ferrell’s singing has clear antecedents — Loretta Lynn’s holler-raised twang, Dolly Parton’s effortless melodiousness, Bessie Smith’s confident rasp — but her nods to those legends always feel heartfelt, never academic,” said Pitchfork. “Already, she’s learned to sound only like herself.”
In short, Ferrell is a must-see artist whose star is getting brighter by the day.
Putting it all into focus is her captivating vocal work, which comes off as effortless while revealing an uncanny knack for packing boatloads of power and feeling into each note.
The lifelong singer got her start at age 7, performing Shania Twain songs at a local dead-end bar that her mom took her to during the day. Later, while living in a trailer park, Ferrell met a group of “homeless kids who were travelling all over the place and playing amazing old songs, and I wanted to be a part of that,” she says.
“The music they were making was so honest, so pure,” she adds. “It seemed important to bring that kind of music back, and it’s been with me ever since.”
The “tomboy-turned-country-glam-charmer,” as the Nashville Scene recently called her, left her West Virginia home in early 20s, traveling from state to state and busking wherever she could. Ferrell eventually settled in Nashville in her late 20s, performing at major festivals and touring with the likes of Parker Millsap and Charley Crockett.
A consummate musician, Ferrell formed tight bonds with the many Nashville luminaries that appear on “Long Time Coming”: Jerry Douglas, Tim O’Brien, Chris Scruggs, Sarah Jarosz, Billy Strings and Dennis Crouch.
Recording the album fully affirmed her affinity for lifers like Strings. “Billy’s in it for the music, which is something we have in common,” says Ferrell. “We’re just gonna keep playing till we’re not on this Earth anymore.”
“A lot of us are taught to wake up, go to work, make money, eat, sleep, rinse, repeat,” she adds. “It’s so easy to get caught up in that 9-5 routine and end up numb and dulled down to everything.”
“I want my music to help people break away from that — to get lost in their imagination and start seeing how magical the world can be if you just pay attention.”
thomaswhuntington @hotmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.