Approaching Rick Harlow’s studio in Rockingham, a large painting, “Woman of Tikal,” on his barn-studio, is a signal that we are about to enter a very particular world. Harlow’s paintings are so original that it’s impossible not to be captivated by the color and rhythm of them. His most recent works, using a “splatter technique” that he invented, are huge fields of color gradations created by millions of dots.

A variety of Harlow’s paintings, as well as those of Terry Ekasala and Craig Stockwell currently comprise the exhibit “Nor’easter” at The Bundy Modern in Waitsfield.

