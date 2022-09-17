Edelstein

Folk icon Richard Thompson opens the 2022-2023 Celebration Series at the Barre Opera House Sep. 24.

 Courtesy Barre Opera House

The 2022-23 Celebration Series opens with a bang at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, when Richard Thompson takes the Barre Opera House stage.

Thompson is one of the best-known and respected musicians who has spanned the rock and folk music styles with a career that began in the mid-1960s and continues more than 50 years later.

