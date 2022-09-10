Brandon’s Barn Opera is returning to live performance with the Richard Strauss comedy “Ariadne auf Naxos,” in which low and high art vie for dominance.

“It’s the battle not only between the opera and the musical theater worlds, which is an interesting battle I like to taste, it’s also about the fire of the coloratura piano versus the dramaticism of a spinto or dramatic soprano — and they each have to be able to carry their own,” explains Joshua Collier, Barn Opera’s artistic director who is stage directing. “So it’s a vocal fight, as well as a character fight.”

