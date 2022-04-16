Most Montpelierites likely have never met Mark Di Stefano, but they might have heard his fiddling. Di Stefano and Jake Marren, both attorneys working for the State of Vermont, often took their warm weather lunch break to play old-time music on the Pavilion Building porch. If you passed by you heard some sweet music from Di Stefano with Marren on guitar.
Those sessions are no more. Di Stefano passed away after a brief illness on March 22 at age 66 leaving behind two daughters, a son, a wife and a lot of friends he made in the local musical community that is old-time music.
As Marren tells it, in a long compilation of remembrances made by his friend Elisabeth McLane, “Mark used to play his fiddle on the upper porch of the Pavilion Building, outside his office in Montpelier. My office was directly across the street and his playing drifted through my window. I immediately wanted to join in, but I didn’t know the man and I couldn’t get to the second-story porch because it was only accessible to those who work in the attorney general’s office.
“By luck, I met Mark, and we enjoyed a few years of lunchtime sessions before he retired from the State. I miss you very much, Mark. You were a true mentor in music, the law and fatherhood.”
Di Stefano was an attorney and musician, two careers that might seem at odds, but not so for anyone who met him. He dedicated his legal career to public service with positions in the Vermont Attorney General’s Office, including as chief of the Civil Division. As an environmental lawyer, he worked creatively and tirelessly to protect and preserve Vermont’s natural resources. His musical friends remember him for his ability to connect to people regardless of their ability.
Dana Robinson at Cabot Arts put it this way: “Not only was Mark was a font of cool, interesting tunes, his enthusiasm to share them was boundless. What impressed me the most, however, was how gentle and gracious Mark was when engaging with other musicians, especially in a jam session. He always took the time to listen to where they were coming from musically, and found a way to include them in the group. Part of his jam session DNA is definitely embedded in our session in Cabot, and we are grateful for that!”
Di Stefano lent his energy and interest to several behind the scenes activities. As a board member of the Summit School of Traditional Music and Culture in Montpelier, he helped organize the annual Spice on Snow festivals and Old Time on the Onion gatherings. He was also on the board of Central Vermont Share the Music, which organizes used instrument sales to fund music scholarships.
While Di Stefano had a wealth of tunes in his repertoire, he was not primarily a performer, although he did sit in from time to time with performers when asked. He never recorded a commercial album, and he made just one un-released recording with guitarist Steve Kessler that has been shared by his friends.
The remembrances that poured in on Facebook highlight a musician whose influence was primarily the result of his love for the music and passing along a tradition.
“Generous, gifted and giving so much of his energy and his love of music. So infectious in his enthusiasm and such a deep reservoir of melodies and tunes and kindness,” wrote Dan Wetmore, of Northfield.
“He was nothing but generous with the tunes, and he had a bottomless well of ’em. I feel very blessed to have had him in my world,” wrote musician/producer Pete Sutherland.
R.D. Eno, of Cabot, called Di Stefano, “a dear friend, a fine and tireless fiddler, a mainstay of the Eastern old-time community with a photographic memory of the entire Appalachian string-band repertoire”
McLane explained Di Stefano’s approach to music this way: “He wasn’t really about himself. I think that is why he didn’t record ... didn’t perform ... except only sort of ‘lightly’ ... like local events or things like that. He was a people person ... he wanted to bring the music to musicians, mostly ... share with them, inspire them, learn from them. He seemed to have no interest in any kind of glory ... recognition, praise, etc. He had a really pure way of going after the music ... full of joy, absent of ego. He played with everyone ... didn’t just seek out the best players. He made everyone feel welcome and accepted.”
“Mark was a huge influence on a community level and broader regional level,” said Katie Trautz, of the Summit School. “He was an encyclopedia of old-time fiddle music, and many of the old-time musicians who were able to play with him saw him as an important resource. He became a mentor to many of us fiddle players. We feel honored he chose to teach for us, and the tunes he shared will continue to resonate through the old-time music community for years, and hopefully generations, to come.”
“Mark had a real gift for making people feel good about themselves,” wrote Donna Hopkins, of Montpelier. “When I moved to Montpelier in 2014 and took his Summit School fiddle classes, then (tried to) play in his old-time jams, he always made me feel welcome in spite of my total cluelessness about the music. His love for quirky old tunes made learning to play my fiddle much more fun, and I really loved listening to music I would otherwise never have heard. When we worked together on the board of Summit School, he worked so hard for Spice on Snow, for Old Time on the Onion, and for trying to keep the school going through tough times.”
Jon Gersh, of Arlington, Massachusetts, summed up the feelings of those who knew him. “He was a well-balanced guy! A sweetheart. A mensch.”
