Opera Company of Middlebury is in the process of filming a video of Leonard Bernstein’s Voltaire-based 1956 musical “Candide” for streaming June 15-30. I was only familiar with the overture, popular among symphony orchestras, so I decided to take a serious look at the musical theater piece, and in the process, began to realize even more the greatness of Bernstein.
First, I purchased Bernstein’s 1989 live concert version made with topnotch singers, including Jerry Hadley as Candide, June Anderson as Cunegonde, Christa Ludwig and Nicolai Gedda, and it was a revelation. Here was music that was so brilliant, so American, though Bernstein stole plenty — including from Gilbert and Sullivan — for this wry ribald comedy.
Hearing “Candide” reminded me that several years ago, Jaime Laredo, the Vermont Symphony’s world-famous music director, told me the American composers that would be most remembered were George Gershwin and Bernstein. Gershwin, with “Rhapsody in Blue,” “An American in Paris” and “Porgy and Bess,” sure. But Bernstein?
As evidence, Laredo pointed to Bernstein’s Serenade after Plato’s “Symposium” (1954) for solo violin, harp, percussion and string orchestra, the Symphony No. 2 “The Age of Anxiety” (1949, revised 1965) with solo piano, and “Chichester Psalms” (1965). It turned out I had recordings of all three in the same three-CD set, with Bernstein conducting the New York Philharmonic 1962-68.
Here’s a Vermont connection: The Sony/Columbia recordings were produced by the late John McLure who, with his wife Susan, spent his last years living next to their friends Robert and Louise DeCormier in Belmont. I met McLure when he recorded Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony conducted by Laredo, with Robert De Cormier directing the chorus.
I was already familiar with the “Chichester Psalms” with its eerie boy soprano part, and knew it as a masterpiece. Blanche Moyse, my teacher and mentor, had conducted it in Marlboro in 1976 for the Brattleboro Music Center’s American bicentennial concert. In 1994, Kate Tamarkin led the work with the VSO and VSO Chorus when she was music director.
The Symphony No. 2 was a revelation. Inspired by W.H. Auden’s 126-page poem, “The Age of Anxiety,” Bernstein’s magnificent six-movement work combines myriad styles from Mahler to jazz to piano concerto to chamber music in a cohesive uniquely Bernstein powerhouse. The violin Serenade, inspired by Plato, comprises five movements, one for each of the characters in “Symposium.” It’s full of color, character and Bernstein brilliance.
Perhaps Laredo has a point?
Like many of my generation, I grew up on Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990), eagerly devouring his Emmy Award-winning “Young People’s Concerts,” — 53 of them — on CBS-TV, one after another. With his New York Philharmonic, he would take on one subject each show. I was passionate about classical music, but my siblings who weren’t seemed to enjoy them almost as much as I did. Unlike many musicians, he could talk about music and his enthusiasm for the music became contagious to audiences of all ages.
I knew Bernstein was as big a superstar as the Beatles — bigger for me. He had achieved world fame in 1943 when he filled in for the ailing Bruno Walter, conducting the New York Philharmonic. He “blew the socks off” both the critics and the audience — including nationally on live radio.
For many, “West Side Story” (1957) was their connection to Bernstein. He had contributed the music to what has come to be regarded as one of the greatest musicals of all time. He had already achieved with “Our Town” (1944), and went on to write several more Broadway musicals, including “Candide.” He also wrote two operas, “Trouble in Tahiti” (1951) and “A Quiet Place” (1983/86).
Bernstein was also a major part of the celebration when the Berlin Wall came down in 1989, conducting Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony and its “Ode to Joy.” That he, an American, was asked, reflects the esteem he was held in throughout the world.
But it was as a conductor I knew Bernstein — and I wasn’t all that impressed (once I had developed some discernment). Sure, his performances were always vital and exciting, but they lacked the depth of some of his colleagues, like Walter or George Szell (Cleveland Orchestra) who often delivered results that were profound and soul satisfying. And I wondered why.
I found out. In the 1990s, I read Joan Peyser’s 1987 tell-all “Leonard Bernstein: A Biography,” and it brought a bit of an epiphany. I realized that he had been so busy being a star, partying and drinking heavily, with the world’s “beautiful people.” While Europe’s Herbert von Karajan, Bernstein’s only real competitor as a conductor, had made multiple recordings of major works like Beethoven’s nine symphonies. Bernstein simply hadn’t put in the time to know the music he was conducting in real depth.
And then I had another epiphany, a better one. I heard Bernstein’s Deutsche Grammophon CD of Mozart’s Great Mass in C minor, K. 427, recorded live in 1990, not long before his death. It was a revelation. He channeled his musical charisma into this refined Classical masterpiece in such away that he delivered the real glory that is Mozart, nuanced, refined and exciting. I have enjoyed this disc regularly since.
So I dug into Bernstein’s recordings. Apparently his Deutsche Grammophon recordings, beginning in 1972 with Bizet’s “Carmen,” found a new Bernstein. Particularly in works by Haydn, Sibelius, Mahler and American composers, he really plumbed the music’s depths and delivered definitive performances. (He also made a few more excellent Columbia/Sony recordings at the time.) Bernstein has become one of my favorite conductors.
Bernstein is considered, rightly so, one of the great Mahler conductors. He was invited to conduct Mahler with the Vienna Philharmonic in 1967, and it would be the first time the orchestra had played his music since the composer had conducted it himself. And the members of the orchestra not only didn’t want to play Mahler, they didn’t want to play under a Jewish conductor. (The orchestra was notoriously anti-Semitic.)
Before Bernstein finished rehearsing, they loved Mahler — and they loved Bernstein. Before he died, Bernstein conducted during 24 seasons of the Vienna Philharmonic and made myriad excellent recordings with the orchestra.
Leonard Bernstein was a truly self-made man — a unique conductor and symphonic composer, Broadway composer, entertainer and crusader. Combined with the quality of his contribution, it makes Bernstein perhaps the most American of great American musicians.
Jim Lowe is arts editor of The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus and the Rutland Herald and can be reached at jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com.
