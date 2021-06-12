Sandy-haired man in light-blue T-shirt leans from red metal scaffolding as he cleans the outside of a window, arm up at an angle. We see his face in profile as he focuses on his toil and in his reflection. The blue of his shirt, rubber gloves and microfiber cloth contrast with the brick wall and orange reflected sky.
A figure atop an aluminum ladder, right foot on an upper rung, left braced on the rung below, reaches up under barn eaves. A light on the ground illuminates the task and the red barn siding, the ladder casting a diagonal shadow as pale-yellow light glows in the windows.
Between these two paintings, a third artwork, an abstract painting with clean-edged shapes in vivid fields of solid colors converses with both of them. There’s a kaleidoscopic quality and kinetic energy in the abstract.
The artworks connect, not just in the similar oranges, blues and other colors, but in the artists’ approaches — a sense of movement and experience of a moment in all of them.
Heidi Broner’s two paintings, “Reflection” (2018) and “Barn/Shadow” (2021), and Mathew Broner’s “Tight-shape” (1990s) are among the paintings in “Relative Colors: A Father and Daughter’s Paths in Painting” that just opened at Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro. The exhibition features 19 paintings by Vermont artist Heidi Broner and 15 abstract paintings by her late father, New York City artist Mathew Broner. The show was curated by HCA Gallery Curator Maureen O’Connor Burgess.
The exhibition is the first time Mathew and Heidi Broner’s paintings have been shown together.
Heidi Broner, who lives in Calais, has worked in a variety of media including hand engraving in granite, murals and book illustration. In her painting, for nearly two decades, a focus has been people at work.
Her subjects wash windows, lay concrete sidewalks, bolt steel girders, set diner tables. Not all in this exhibition are laboring, but all are moving — riding a bicycle, delivering balloons. Her use of color is striking — orange traffic cones, neon-yellow safety vests, a chartreuse circle of light below an acrobat.
Painter, printmaker and educator, Mathew Broner was primarily an abstractionist. A Cranbrook Academy of Art graduate (1949) he taught at Syracuse University and Manhattanville College where he became chairman of the art department. (Coincidentally, Burgess took one of his courses there.) Broner’s prints and paintings are in museum and private collections. He died in 2005. His paintings in the show date from the 1970s to early 2000s.
The two artists’ individual masterful use of color shines.
“I use color the way I want it to make me feel and I think he did the same. It’s hard to express it, but it’s like a color experience,” Heidi Broner said, noting that her father used the analogy of the experience of music.
“My father Mat and I had a rocky relationship when I was young, but later he became my good friend and mentor. I had become serious about painting, and when I was struggling with a particular piece, I could describe the problem to him, and he was always able to help me solve it — even over the phone without actually seeing it,” Heidi Broner explains in her artist’s statement.
Shortly before Mathew Broner died, Heidi Broner notes, “He was trying to resolve a part of his final painting and asked me what I thought. I went into his studio and spent a little time looking at it. To me, it seemed that one of the colors in the upper-left corner wasn’t ‘talking to’ the colors in the rest of the painting. He agreed. We both understood why, yet couldn’t explain it in any way other than visually.”
“My father’s paintings speak to me in a real language that is somehow very personal, yet universal — a visual language that feels like my true native tongue … In my own paintings this is the language I speak,” she says.
“After his death, looking through his many, many paintings, it struck me that although our painting styles are divergent — his abstract, mine figurative — our ways of experiencing color, its physical and spiritual effects, are aligned. Perhaps my way of seeing, especially seeing color, is as inherited as my bumpy nose, my restless nature, my love of music,” she says.
The exhibition includes dynamic pairings of the two artist’s works. Colors and angles of her construction workers atop steel girders speak to one of his abstract pieces with similar steely hues and diagonal bars of color.
Individually, both artists’ pieces are compelling. In Mathew Broner’s vertical watercolors from the early 2000s, glyph-like geometric shapes emerge from diagonal horizons. In Heidi Broner’s “Set Up,” (2019) a waitress arranges table settings — catsup bottles, napkin rings, and her loosely tied apron all the same red.
