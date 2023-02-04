Trumbo
Donny Osman, right, is famed screenwriter Dalton Trumbo, and Nick Charyk, Trumbo’s son Christopher, in this rehearsal photo of the Plainfield Arts production of “Trumbo: Red White and Blacklisted,” being presented at the Plainfield Opera House Feb. 10-12.

 Jim Lowe / Staff photo

Dalton Trumbo is said to have been the highest paid screenwriter in Hollywood, author of such hits as “Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo” (1944), “Roman Holiday” (1953), “Exodus” (1960) and “Spartacus” (1960), among others. A member of the “Hollywood Ten” he refused to testify before the House Un-American Activities Committee searching for Communism in Hollywood and was blacklisted from working in the film industry.

“Trumbo: Red White and Blacklisted,” Christopher Trumbo’s two-person play based on his father’s letters and speeches, will be presented by Plainfield Arts at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10 and 11, and at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Plainfield Opera House.

