Musician and recording engineer Kristina Stykos is reopening her “new and improved” Pepperbox Studio in Lincoln with an open house 2 to 10 p.m. today, featuring tours, music, comedy, pizza and Louisiana gumbo.

 Photo by Art Edelstein

Kristina Stykos is hoping that a good number of musicians make it to her newly reopened recording studio in Lincoln today (May 27). After a two-year hiatus and a move across the state from its previous location in Chelsea, Pepperbox Studio is ready to take on new clients.

Perhaps the only freelance female recording engineer in Vermont, Stykos relocated her studio to larger quarters with amenities for clients that include an Airbnb cottage that is available to musicians when not rented.

