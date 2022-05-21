The premise of the exhibition “One Each: Still-Lifes by Cezanne, Pissarro and Friends,” which just closed at the Cincinnati Art Museum, is that at a precise moment in the mid-1860s, the formative years of Impressionism, the innovations of five French artists, Cezanne, Pissarro, Manet, Bazille and Monet, were manifested in their still-lifes in the show. These works, the curators of the exhibition claimed, would have long-reaching effects on the conception and practice of art. However, there seems to be a disconnect between their vision and the facts.
The exhibition’s five, one of each artist, core works are thematically tight: arrangements of food and tableware. The artists, the curators assert, share a common interest in representing visual perception with a focus on ephemeral moments of the modern world with a basis in transient optical impressions. However, this defines Impressionism in general, and none of the five still-lifes in the show are painted in the Impressionist style.
This is how the museum described the five paintings in the show. They are as follows: a “Still Life with Bread and Eggs,” a masterpiece by Paul Cezanne; an equally significant “Still Life” by Camille Pissarro; “Fish (Still Life),” freshly caught fish and crustaceans from the hand by Edouard Manet, regarded as the father of modern painting, and another by the underappreciated artist Frederic Bazille. A rare still life by Claude Monet rounds up the grouping.”
Also, the artists are described as belonging to the “formative years of Impressionism.” Yet it was Monet’s “Impression: Sunrise” a view of the Thames River, in England, painted in 1872, that led an art critic to coin the term Impressionism, and it was only in 1874, in the first Impressionist Salon, when Impressionists began to identify themselves as Impressionists and their art as Impressionist. Therefore, instead of saying that the painters were in their “formative years of Impressionism” the artists in the exhibition should be labeled “pre-Impressionists,” that is, before Impressionism.
Cezanne and his “masterpiece” and Manet described as the “Father of Modern Art” — a stretch in both cases. Paul Cezanne painted dozens of colorful still-lifes, among them many masterpieces. However, the one in this show, “Still Life with Bread and Eggs,” (1865) is not one.
Cezanne’s masterpieces dated from the 1870s to the 1890s when he revolutionized composition, shifting from single to multi-point perspective. In fact, many critics and art historians consider this change in perspective as the one key factor that mark a shift to modernity in art — and called him the “father of modern art,” rather than Edouard Manet, as the curators of this exhibition assert.
Manet’s “Le dejeneur sur l’herbe (Luncheon on the Grass)” (1863) features a naked lady and two well-dressed gentlemen in contemporaneous attire, on a picnic on the grass. The nude lady being the innovation — and, of course, this is not a still-life.
A painting by the Cincinnati Museum’s permanent collection, a work by French painter George Braque, “reflects the Impressionists’ resounding influence in the 20th century,” the curators claimed. However, Braque was a co-founder of Cubism, an art movement of the early 20th century that postdated Impressionism, and therefore, could not have influenced an art movement that predated it.
So is this exhibition to be completely disregarded? The five French artists are big names who belong to the “creme de la creme” of 19th-century art, and it is always a pleasure to see their work. Just place their work in the mid-1860s in its proper context.
