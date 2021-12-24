Live music has long been a popular pick for ringing in the New Year, and this year’s offerings deliver a plethora of compelling events — a welcome return after last year’s lull in the action. Here’s a look at some noteworthy options happening around the state.
Wednesday: The Nth Power
Brooklyn-based band the Nth Power brings its high-octane blend of soul, funk and R&B in a home state show for guitar phenom and South Burlington native Nick Cassarino. The kickin’ trio, which includes drummer and vocalist Nikki Glaspie (Beyoncé, Dumpstaphunk) and bassist Nate Edgar, performs in support of its killer new album, “Reverence,” released in September.
The Nth Power and opener Beau Sasser & the Sensi All-Stars perform at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29 at Zenbarn, Waterbury Center. Tickets are $20 advance, $25 day of show (age 21 and older); call 802-244-8134 or go online to www.zenbarnvt.com
Thursday: Ryan Montbleau Band
Soulful Massachusetts-born, Burlington-based indie-pop singer-songwriter Ryan Montbleau performs with a full band in support of his three stellar EPs released in 2021: “Water” (October), “Fire” (May) and “Wood” (March).
The EPs are part of a four-part album project, “Wood, Fire, Water and Air” — his first releases since moving to the Queen City. A fourth EP, “Air,” is scheduled for release next year.
Ryan Montbleau Band and opener Will Evans perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30 at Higher Ground Ballroom, S. Burlington. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day of show (all ages); go online to highergroundmusic.com
Dec. 31: Dave Keller’s NYE Dance Party
Montpelier blues and soul standout brings back his popular New Year’s Eve dance party. This time out, the formerly annual event is at the Bethany Center for Spirituality Through the Arts, which includes a new ventilation system and dance floor.
Joining Keller in his band are keyboardist Ira Friedman, drummer Jay Gleason and bassist Arthur Sadowsky.
The Dave Keller Band performs 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31 at Bethany Center for Spirituality Through the Arts, 115 Main St., Montpelier. Tickets are $35; for information, call 802-223-2424 or email Bethanycsa21@gmail.com.
Dec. 31: Cappadonna & Inspectah Deck
Veteran hip-hop artists Cappadonna and Inspectah Deck of legendary rap group Wu Tang Clan team up with a backing band and special guest Big Nate Allstar.
Cappadonna & Inspectah Deck perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31 at Zenbarn, Waterbury Center. Tickets are $65-$95 (age 21 and older); call 802-244-8134 or go online to www.zenbarnvt.com
Dec. 31: Highlight
Highlight, Burlington’s official New Year’s Eve celebration, returns after last year’s virtual event with a packed “hybrid happening” featuring hundreds of Vermont-grown performers in virtual, in-person and hybrid formats.
Live music performances include indie-rock singer and virtuoso guitarist Ryley Walker at BCA Studios, Craig Mitchell’s Purple, Michael Chorney’s Freeway Clyde, Burlington singer-songwriter Marcie Hernandez, X-Votive (an immersive video performance set the atmospheric music of Acqua Mossa) and Zach Nugent’s Disco Dead.
A live showcase from VPR’s local music show Safe & Sound includes rising indie-rock band Lily Seabird, hip-hop and R&B artist Charlie Mayne, and indie-pop singer-songwriter AliT, among others. And a Big Heavy World-presented teen artist showcase dubbed “Illegally Good” includes talented Vermont teens like Kvml, HakimXOXO, xo_soju and the Brain.
Virtual offerings include such acts as Mal Maiz’s Maiz Vargas Sandoval, indie-soul singer-songwriter Julia Rose and reggae-rock group Tiger Strike Live!
Highlight, Burlington (presented by Burlington City Arts) and Signal Kitchen. Tickets are $10 for virtual only, $15 for all-access buttons; for tickets and information, go online to highlight.community
Dec. 31: First Night North
Now in its 29th year, First Night North — Vermont’s longest continuous New Year’s Eve performing arts festival — returns to a live, in-person format after last year’s virtual event. This year’s soiree brings everything from puppet shows, circus acts and fire dancers to bluegrass and rock concerts to downtown St. Johnsbury.
First Night North, St. Johnsbury (presented by Catamount Arts), is 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 31-Jan. 1. For information, call 802-7482600 or go online to www.catamountarts.org or www.firstnightnorth.org
