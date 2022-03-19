A diverse set of concerts is planned for the Plainfield Opera House stage beginning Sunday, March 27. The six concerts, all at 4 p.m. on Sundays through spring into June, present music that should meet most musical tastes. From classical music from the Champlain Trio which opens the series, to Gamelan Sulukala on June 26, the series includes operatic singing, classical piano, a singer-songwriter and Latin jazz.
“We’re really happy to be back for this year,” said series spokesman Steven Light. The series started five years ago but was canceled for 2021 due to pandemic concerns. Over the past five years “we have also built up a loyal fan base.”
The concert series began “because the opera house is such a treasure, the acoustics are great and the sight lines are good,” said Light. For now, the 200-seat capacity will be limited to just 65 attendees until COVID advisories are eased. The Plainfield Opera House is a classic 1840 Greek Revival building at 18 High St. and U.S. Route 2.
Opening the series is the Champlain Trio formed during the pandemic. Violinist Letitia Quante, cellist Emily Taubl and pianist Hiromi Fukuda are each professional musicians who call Vermont home. With concerts, tours and festivals being put on hold, the spring of 2020 brought the unique opportunity to come together as an ensemble.
One of the trio’s first projects was to film a documentary series “Empty Stages.” With filmmaker Jay Craven, they created episodes at six closed concert venues across Vermont with the goal of drawing attention to the many unique performance spaces in the state and to show how COVID-19 has impacted the arts. The documentary aired on Vermont PBS in June 2021.
On April 10, soprano Lillian Broderick and mezzo-soprano Nessa Rabin perform Pergolesi’s Stabat Mater. The Baroque piece has been called “a transcendentally beautiful and deeply personal musical meditation on suffering and redemption, written by the 26-year-old composer as he lay dying.” The Stabat Mater is a 13th-century Latin poem exploring the sorrows of Mary as she watched her son Jesus dying on the cross.
Broderick was the soprano soloist for Green Mountain Mahler Festival’s last Beethoven Symphony No. 9, and also appeared with the Upper Valley Baroque Chamber Choir for its inaugural concert. Rabin has an extensive background in Gilbert and Sullivan operas, most recently as Buttercup in “HMS Pinafore” at Unadilla Theatre. They will be accompanied by pianist Alison Cerutti.
For the May 8 concert Cerutti will perform solo: Rameau’s Gavotte and Variations, Ginastera’s Argentine Dances, Brookfield composer Erik Nielsen’s “The Calling” and Chopin’s Sonata No. 3 in B minor, Op. 58. Cerutti is based in Northfield and has appeared as soloist with the Burlington Civic Symphony Orchestra, and numerous times with the Vermont Philharmonic.
On May 22 the series changes direction with the Ray Vega Latin Jazz Sextet. Popular VPR radio host Vega, a native of the South Bronx, is a veteran of the bands of Tito Puente, Ray Barretto, Mongo Santamaria, Mario Bauza, Luis “Perico” Ortiz, among many. Vega is a multi-talented trumpeter, percussionist, composer, and arranger, who grew up immersed in the heart of two vibrant New York City music scenes: jazz and salsa. The Ray Vega Latin Jazz Sextet presents fiery Latin jazz from a Nuyorican perspective and performs original compositions by Vega that combine elements of Jazz, Latin and Funk.
On June 12, East Montpelier’s Colin McCaffrey performs original songs. He has received a lot of positive press on these pages as a go-to producer of acoustic music from singers and bands performing bluegrass and old time music. But he was also a finalist in both the 2010 and 2020 USA Songwriting Competitions, won first prize in 2012 for best jazz song, and first prize (bluegrass category) in the 2009 Chris Austin Songwriting Contest. McCaffrey will sing and play a stylistically diverse set of original songs and talk about how each one came into existence.The series concludes June 26 with Gamelan Sulukala. Plainfield’s own Javanese court gamelan will present a program of Indonesian and original American music. A Javanese gamelan is a group — or orchestra — of about 30 instruments ranging from huge gongs to tiny flutes with lots of xylophone and kettle-type instruments in between. Gamelan Sulukala plays a full complement of instruments made in Java and fashioned from bronze and iron.
The ensemble has a long history in central Vermont going back to the late 1960s when Dennis Murphy built the first gamelan anywhere in the world outside of Java at Goddard College. This concert will feature a wide variety of music ranging from traditional Javanese to contemporary compositions written by Murphy, Jody Diamond, Barbara Benary and Sulukala members Steven Light and Mazie O’Connor.
