Pianist Jeffrey Chappell has performed in Montpelier regularly for Capital City Concerts since his first time in the city in 2000 to participate in Michael Arnowitt’s Millennium Music Festival. And the area’s recent flooding made a deep impression on him.
“When I saw the aerial images of downtown Montpelier, I pointed at one flooded street after another in disbelief, thinking ‘I have walked there ... and there ... and there.’” Chappell said.
“Where I had walked was a town that I fell in love with immediately when I arrived to give concerts in 2000. Since then, there have been so many years, so many concerts, so many friends and memories. The people there have always welcomed me with enormous appreciation and support. Now it’s my turn to show appreciation and support by dedicating this concert to them.”
Capital City Concerts will open its 24th season with a solo recital by Chappell at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at the Barre Opera House, and 100% of all ticket proceeds will be donated to flood relief. (The performance had to be moved from the series’ home at the Montpelier Unitarian Church because of flood damage, but that will enable the use of the Opera House’s Steinway 9-foot (Model D) concert grand.
Chappell’s program features: Mozart’s Fantasy and Fugue in C Major, K. 394; Beethoven’s Sonata No. 30 in E Major, Op. 109; Chopin’s Andante spianato and grande polonaise brillante, Op. 22; Samuel Barber’s 1949 Piano Sonata, Op. 26; and “Piano Trio” by Chappell.
“It really is a substantial program,” said Chappell, who not long ago moved from Baltimore after retiring from Goucher College to San Jose, California.
“I realized after I put it together that it actually has pairs of things,” he said. “There’s a sonata by Beethoven and a sonata by Barber, so we have a pair of sonatas. Then, the first piece on the program is itself pair of pair of pieces, a fantasy and fugue, but then the Chopin is the Andante spianato and grande polonaise.”
By email, Chappell later added: “There are two fugues, one in the first piece, which is the Mozart, and one in the last piece, which is the Barber.”
There’s also Chappell’s own composition, coming after intermission, “Piano Trio,” which is a play on words.
“It means three quiet pieces. That also plays off the word ‘spianato’ in the Chopin title because that is an offshoot of the word piano itself, meaning something calm and flat and peaceful,” he said. “So everything kind of reflects off of each other and bounces off each other in one way or another.”
What does the music mean to Chappell? Each work has its own personal story for the pianist.
When Chappell was 10 years old, his father gave him an edition of the complete Mozart sonatas and fantasies.
“I got to this piece and there were things in it that were just so mind-blowing and remarkable. It became then and remains my favorite solo piano piece by Mozart,” he said of the C Major Fantasy and Fugue.
“If I sat down and played it for you and asked you to guess the composer, you would not say Mozart,” he said. “The fantasy sounds like he’s unrestricted by conventional forms, unrestricted by patrons. It’s like, ‘What would Mozart do if he could sit down and let his imagination run wild?’
“And as free as the Fantasy is, we have the super-contrast with the fugue, which is so structured. So the pair of them together is brilliant,” Chappell said.
There’s a Vermont connection to Beethoven’s Opus 109 Piano Sonata. In fact, Chappell studied the work with the legendary pianist Rudolf Serkin (1903-91) at Philadelphia’s Curtis Institute of Music. Serkin was co-founder of Vermont’s Marlboro Music Festival and made his home in Guilford.
“It’s an amazing piece,” Chappell said. “It’s beautiful — and that’s something that isn’t always the qualifier for what Beethoven writes. I don’t think in a lot of cases he had beauty as his top priority.”
Chopin’s Andante spianato and grande polonaise brillante pays tribute to an early teacher.
“When I was a teenager, I was working with a pianist named Jane Allen (1928-98) in my hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. It was a piece that she played,” Chappell said. “So I have a kind of a tip of the hat to Serkin with the Beethoven and to Jane Allen with the Chopin.”
In fact, Chappell also learned the Barber when he was studying with Allen, when he was about 17. He took it to Curtis, where he performed it on the stage of Curtis Hall at the end of his freshman year.
“They didn’t usually put their first-year students on the stage. Anyway, I played it for (piano professor) Eleanor Sokoloff (1914-2020) when I was there — and I also played it for Rudolf Serkin,” Chappell said.
“Apart from its monumental status in the American repertoire for piano, it also is definitely one of my favorites. So, it’s a program of favorites all together.”
Chappell first came to national attention at the age of 24 by substituting for the great Claudio Arrau — another part-time Vermont resident, Andover — on four hours’ notice without rehearsal, performing Brahms’ Second Piano Concerto with the Baltimore Symphony to critical acclaim. Now a seasoned veteran, he has performed in Europe, Latin America, Asia and throughout the United States, in recital and as soloist with major symphony orchestras.
When Chappell first came to Montpelier in 2000, Arnowitt asked him, among other things, to accompany flutist Karen Kevra, founder and artistic director of Capital City Concerts, in a Vivaldi concerto. Chappell also played music by Keith Jarrett and the Chopin G minor Ballade in a program of all four Ballades.
“The story Karen tells about how she first came to invite me to play on her concert series, she had done the Vivaldi piece with me but wanted to see if I could really play,” Chappell said. “So she went to the Chopin Ballade recital and she said you (this critic) came and sat next to her, and right before I started playing, she told you that she was there to see if I was somebody she wanted to perform on her concert series.
“And, she says, after about 30 seconds of me playing, you turned to her and said, ‘Have you made up your mind yet?’”
The rest, as they say, is history.
