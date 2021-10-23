Two slender pieces of painted wood stand vertically, each on one a rectangle that meets with the other in a square. The distinct planes — one corrugated cardboard, the other painted ecru with wood grain showing through — define their individual spaces as they come together in a square of color and texture, a visually dynamic whole.
The selection of pieces and connections between them in “The Couple” were not preconceived by artist Philip Herbison. Instead, as in all his abstract works, the relationships emerged as he brought together shapes and colors.
“I listen and look and pay attention to what’s happening. It’s all about paying attention to that physical world. I open to a world of abstract aesthetics. I stay away from logic — I want people to enjoy it for some reason that they don’t understand,” Herbison said.
“The Couple” is among the 10 artworks in Herbison’s “Compositions in Wood” at Axel’s Gallery and Frame Shop in Waterbury through Nov. 6. In Herbison’s pieces, he brings together painted wood scraps and occasional other reused elements in abstract compositions.
“This is a small collection of Phil’s work but a really sweet collection. These are unique pieces. They really resonate with me,” Whitney Aldrich, owner of Axel’s, said.
Herbison’s textured assemblages, with their blocks of colors and relationships between pieces, draw viewers to relationships between them and energy in the compositions.
“The reason I make art is to explore the mysterious realm of new aesthetic possibilities with materials at hand,” Herbison said. “I’ve rarely made art as a means of self expression, but rather more like an inventor of shapes and substance — associations that, when put together in a certain way, becomes an object that is now, yet somehow familiar to the psyche of the viewer,” Herbison said in his artist’s statement.
“Working with piles of re-cycled wood scraps as a medium brings with it a lot of intuitive play. Recognizing happy accidents when they happen leads to discovery of new aesthetic statements,” he said.
In his studio, Herbison’s wood scraps include bits of molding pieces, plywood, rough and smooth pieces — which he paints in a broad palette. The grain of the wood, distressed marks, traces of underlying paint show through as do surface streaks of brush strokes. Most of his pieces are cut into straight-lined geometric shapes — triangles, trapezoids, rectangles.
“I find color combinations that want to be together, and different shapes and thicknesses. Pieces jump out at me and at some point a dialog emerges. It’s a live thing — art that is self-generating,” Herbison said.
Herbison’s artistic career has included filmmaking as well as two-dimensional art. His documentary “Animal Connections” won numerous awards including at the 1995 San Francisco International Film Festival.
In recent years, Herbison’s focus has been abstract digital photography and his wood and found object constructions. His exhibition “The Infinite Shapes of Water” at Stowe’s Helen Day Art Center (now The Current) featured his large format digital prints of moving water.
Exploration drives Herbison’s photography and assemblages.
Herbison’s pieces at Axel’s are non-figurative but sometimes evoke a sense of place or structure. In his pieces, the mounting board and wood frame are also intrinsic, their color and texture essential to the overall work.
“Urban Landscape” with slender vertical strips of varying thickness and color may bring to mind a cityscape of pencil towers and perhaps a glimpse of sky.
The interacting rectangles and triangles of “Temple” and “Abode” relate more directly to familiar structures.
In “Double Entendre,” an irregular hexagon comprises six pieces, whose parallel lines and recurring angles and contrasting colors draw the viewer into the two dimensional shape. This piece, unlike others in the show, also has three straight lines incised in the wood. Shifting focus to these, a three dimensional trapezoid emerges.
“I’m not looking for things. I find them all around. I find beauty in unexpected places,” Herbison said.
“For me art is a way of discovering. With discovering is an elation and with elation is a desire to celebrate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.