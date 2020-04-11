When Bobby’s heart stops, 27-year-old intern Maggie Johnson saves him, much against the hospital’s wishes. For the 12-year-old Bobby is an orphan and terminal, and costing a fortune. But it cements an intimate relationship between doctor and patient, one that will change her life.
That all happens in the first chapter of Peter Hogenkamp’s novel “The Intern,” scheduled for release Monday. A family physician, Hogenkamp looks to his own experiences to give his third novel authenticity.
Hogenkamp and his wife, Lisa, also a physician, have a family practice in Rutland.
Currently, they are involved in creating an overflow hospital at Spartan Arena aimed at serving all of southern Vermont during the COVID-19 pandemic.
At 7, Bobby was admitted to Our Lady of Perpetual Mercy Hospital, affectionately referred to “Our Lady of the Golden Arches” for the next-door McDonald’s in New York City’s Spanish Harlem. He has been transferred to this charity hospital from Columbia Memorial Hospital essentially to die.
“But he lives,” Hogenkamp said. “He’s a tough kid, and he’s been living in this hospital all these years, taken care of by all the interns that rotate through pediatrics. His only friends are the custodians who let him watch R-rated movies. And so he becomes this 12-year-old who is very cynical and very worldly in a lot of ways.”
Enter Maggie, the oldest child of a renowned orthopedic surgeon, who’s done what was expected of her all her life.
“So Maggie meets Bobby, who is the exact opposite,” Hogenkamp said. “Bobby’s very blunt — he tells it like it is. So they form this great relationship. He’s healing her as she tries to heal him.
“I’ve learned so much from my patients over the years and no one ever talks about that,” Hogenkamp said.
At the same time the head pediatrician wants to date Maggie, but she’s not interested. Maggie is more interested in another pediatric intern, her complete opposite, one who had to work his way up from the streets of New York.
When Bobby’s state-appointed guardian is pressured against Bobby’s wishes to change his code status to “Do Not Resuscitate,” Bobby’s life and Maggie’s newfound contentment — not to mention her career — hang in the balance.
Hogenkamp remembers always wanting to be a writer, but his father had different ideas.
“I’ve always been a prodigious reader and grew up on Alastair McLean thrillers,” Hogenkamp said. “I remember my father, who was an accountant, being discouraging. He said, ‘Listen, as a sideline maybe.’ So I ended up going into medicine.”
The dream remained just that until Hogenkamp turned 40 and a friend gave him a journal book to write in.
“‘You’ve always talked about wanting to write, here’s a diary.’ Instead I started writing a book,” said Hogenkamp, now 55.
“The Lazarus Manuscript” took five years but it remains sitting in a drawer.
“I was never able to do much with it, but it got me going. It turned me into a writer,” Hogenkamp said.
The second book, “Absolution,” is a thriller about a Jesuit priest in southern Italy who is struggling with his faith. He’s in love with a woman, one of his parishioners, who has just gotten involved with a Mafia-like organization. “Doubt” will be the second in the series.
Both of those books have been picked up by Hachette UK, a major publisher, with release dates this fall and next spring. Hogenkamp has learned that with a publisher comes an editor, which, in this case, was a godsend. Ruth Tross, of Bookouture, an imprint of Hachette UK, is working with him on “Absolution.”
“She has been absolutely wonderful in helping me in making it into what I would call a ‘big-five’ novel,” Hogenkamp said. “She’s tremendous.”
However, editors can be a mixed bag.
“If you want to publish the book through a particular publishing company, you really have no choice but to follow the editor’s instincts,” Hogenkamp said.
With “The Intern,” Hegenkamp worked with a couple of companies earlier and ultimately felt the book ended up not as good.
“This particular company, Touchpoint Press, actually wanted the original book before I had worked with several editors,” Hogenkamp said. “They were the ones who really saw the gist of the book, which is the relationship between the woman and this young kid and their struggling — because it’s inspirational.
“It’s an interesting process. If you’re lucky, they’re improving it. Touchpoint kind of left it alone, which I’m kind of pleased about,” Hogenkamp said. “With ‘Absolution,’ which I’m working on for Hatchett, they have made it much, much better.”
Hogenkamp, who with his wife are big musical theater fans, thinks “The Intern” might make a good musical, and he has shopped it around a bit, even getting some bites. He even sent it to Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote “Hamilton.”
“He actually considered doing it as well, and I ended up getting a nice hand-written rejection note from him — which I’ve got framed,” Hogenkamp said.
