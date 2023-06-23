The props for “Play Dead,” the opening show at Phantom Theater in Warren, were hauled down from Montreal in a 15-foot truck on June 10, accompanied by the cast of six international circus performers who will rehearse until the show’s opening performance June 29, and run through July 2.

Brin Schoellkopf (who uses the pronoun they), a Warren native, thought it a brilliant plan to debut their show at Phantom when the board approached Schoellkopf with the idea. They have a large fan base in Vermont among audiences who have seen them as a lanky kid growing up in Circus Smirkus, then waving them off to l’Ecole National de Cirque in Montreal when they were 17, and after they graduated, following them as they shifted into professional companies with tight wire and acrobatic skills, all the more extraordinary because of their 6-foot, 4-inch frame. When offstage, Schoellkopf is earnest, friendly, full of heart and happy to talk about the profession that is about so much more than trickery, and in which they continue to grow.

