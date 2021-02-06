A standout of Burlington’s rock scene from the late 1980s until the early 2000s, central Vermont singer and songwriter Peg Tassey is back with her first new song in nearly 20 years, which will no doubt be music to the ears of longtime fans of the beloved Calais-based artist.
Released Feb. 5, “Winter Comes” is Tassey’s first new music since recording a five-song EP in 2002 with her acoustic chamber rock group the Kissing Circle — an album that was never officially released because Tassey ran out of money to record the lead vocals. She plans to release a full-length Peg Tassey album, “Queen of Flowers,” later this year.
Tassey, 63, calls the new song a “love letter” to her family — her late mother Audrey Rogers and her daughter Audrey Tassey Ayer — “to all of us in the world longing to be with those we can’t be with, and to that feeling when the harsh Vermont winters are bearing down.”
“Winter Comes” is a melancholy yet spellbinding song that captures the introspection and longing for human connection during winter in Vermont — exacerbated by a seemingly endless pandemic — as well as its stunning beauty.
The song was written, arranged and produced by Tassey and Burlington producer/musician/songwriter extraordinaire Jer Coons. Coons, 32, is a Middlebury native widely known for his work with artists like Caroline Rose, Madaila and the Leatherbound Books, among many.
Coons was one of four different engineers that Tassey worked with on Montpelier singer Miriam Bernardo’s stellar 2019 debut album, “Songs From the Well,” which Tassey produced and masterminded. His Burlington studio “ended up being my ‘home,’” Tassey said via email.
“Jer and I just click musically on a lot of levels,” she said, “and he’s such a great guy to work with.”
When Bernardo’s project ended in fall 2019, “I took a bottle of Scotch and a bunch of old songs I’ve had brewing and some new ideas and new songs over to his studio,” she said. “And we started mapping out what I wanted to do to make my own album for the first time in so long.”
First up was “Winter Comes,” originally an a cappella round that Tassey wrote 15 years ago. She and Coons started recording the song at the end of 2019 at his Burlington studio. Coons added piano and the pair created a percussion track from sampled recordings Tassey had made of loons on the pond in her backyard in Calais, “some frozen crunchy grass and blue jays,” she said.
Coons added drums, bass, organ and classical guitar — and then the pandemic hit, forcing the duo to work remotely on the album for the past year. In November, Tassey was able to acquire some state-of-the-art recording equipment via a separate music project. She recorded her husband, Indigo Ruth-Davis, playing cello and some extra vocals, sent the tracks to Coons for final mixing and then to Michael Fossenkemper at TurtleTone Studio NYC for mastering.
In addition to Ruth-Davis’ gorgeous cello, the song features singing on the round by Coons and Tassey’s daughter, Audrey Tassey Ayer.
“It’s really a family affair,” Tassey says on her Bandcamp page for the song, “and we hope it brings you some love and comfort.”
Tassey asked three different artists to create videos for the song, providing hundreds of her family photos along with pictures of winters in Calais she’s taken over the years. Her instruction to the artists: create videos that “look like memories feel.”
Accepting the challenge were her nephew Sam Tassey (youtu.be/lvZy_Tx96cQ), Horsey (youtu.be/-UHs9UnXX_g) and Coons (youtu.be/w_t6FQSFFx4), who used public domain video to great effect.
Tassey said that she and Coons are nearly finished with another song, “Queen of Flowers,” the title track of the forthcoming album. An advance listen to an unmixed version of the song reveals a heavier rock sound that should please fans of Velvet Ovum Band, one of Tassey’s past groups.
Tassey hopes to return to Coons’ recording studio this summer and complete the album by the end of summer. She said guest musicians include her longtime friend Ethan Azarian of legendary Burlington band Hollywood Indians, and Jeff Thomson of bluesy Montpelier garage rock trio Lake Superior, among many other guests.
“It’s weird because even though I’ve recorded a LOT of my music, I have never had the means to put it ‘out there,’” Tassey said, referring to past recording projects with the Velvet Ovum Band and the Kissing Circle.
“And there wasn’t social media and internet sharing back then,” she added, “so there are definitely some old songs that I want to do the way I never got to do them.”
