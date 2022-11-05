Known for his high-octane, celebratory and interactive live shows, Andy Frasco and his band, the U.N., return to Vermont on Wednesday for a show at Higher Ground Showcase Lounge in support of a stellar new album.
“Wash, Rinse, Repeat,” released in April, is Frasco’s eighth studio album and it’s easily one of the best in his impressive discography.
Chock full of cathartic anthems, infectious singalongs and spirit-lifting tunes, “Wash, Rinse, Repeat” is the post-pandemic record we all need — a winning album that heals us a little more with every listen.
Frasco, a California native who bought a home in Denver, Colorado in February 2020, was one month later forced to stay inside it because of the pandemic. The singer-songwriter, who was used to playing some 250 shows a year, was isolated and dealing with depression.
“Wash, Rinse, Repeat,” both the album and its anthemic title track, came out of this trying yet revelatory time.
“This album means a lot to me because it sparked new ideas of what life is about,” says Frasco, 34, in press materials.
“I’ve been on tour for so long that I have never been in my house for this long ever. I got sad, I got confused, I got existential because all these feelings were new,” he said.
“Normally, I can run away to the next town, see new things and distract myself if I’m feeling sad or depleted,” adds Frasco. “But during this pandemic, I really had to stay at home, live with the demons in my head and figure them out myself.”
“Through this, I found who I am and what I like a little more as I’m getting older. I’m just trying to be friends with my brain again,” he notes.
The album aptly captures Frasco’s singular sound, which seamlessly fuses rock, pop, funk and soul.
Case in point: “Dancin’ Around My Grave” is a celebratory centerpiece that’s enhanced by country spirit and soulful gospel vocals. And “Puff Break (Believe That)” is a catchy pop classic, while “Love Hard” rides a super-funky bass groove and disco vibe to great effect.
The driving rock and singalong chorus of opener “Friends (A Song About Friends)” is another album standout, as are the telling and truth-seeking Frasco classic “Spill the Beans” and the pretty, acoustic guitar-based “Grow Old.”
“‘Wash, Rinse, Repeat’” feels like the soundtrack to the best block party of your life,” said Under the Radar. “The band’s sunny mix of soul, pop, and rock is a feel-good delight, transforming the album’s introspective origins into life-affirming, party-ready music.”
Added American Songwriter: “Frasco has this natural knack for blending danceable funk-rock and soul into songs that are actually fun to ingest, even if the subject matter is depression.”
thomaswhuntington @hotmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.