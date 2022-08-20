Celebrated Nashville roots band Old Crow Medicine Show brings its rollicking live show and breakneck bluegrass to Jay Peak for the first time Aug. 28, performing in support of a new album, “Paint This Town.”

Released in April on ATO Records, the album is Old Crow’s seventh and first to be created in its own Hartland Studio, an East Nashville location the band acquired in early 2020 and then transformed into a custom-built clubhouse-like space.

