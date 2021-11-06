E.B. White, the writer, may have said it best in trying to describe what is humorous. He wrote, “Humor can be dissected as a frog can but the thing dies in the process, and the innards are discouraging to any but the purely scientific mind.”
Stand-up comedians are helping us get through these difficult times with the COVID-19 pandemic and fractious political atmosphere enveloping the United States. People love to laugh and comedy makes people feel good. Comedy is also an important cultural means of exposing painful truths that are just easier to laugh at.
We’re lucky to have a strong line-up of stand-up comedians who can fill a stage with an hour’s worth of laughter, and insight.
Bill Burr’s no-nonsense, angry comedy has been continually entertaining crowds for over a decade. Nothing is off limits for Dave Chapelle. Chris Rock with his high-pitched delivery and catch phrases is very popular. Never one to shy away from self-deprecating or personal topics, Amy Schumer’s success has been palpable. Kevin Hart continues to impress and thrill audiences with his observational and sometimes surreal comedy about everyday life. And, Jerry Seinfeld is an icon of stand-up humor on a par with Jay Leno, Bill Murray, Carol Burnett, and George Carlin. Add the recently deceased Mort Sahl, one of the funniest observers of politics, to the list.
At 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12 the Barre Opera House, as part of its Celebration Series, is presenting funny man Tom Papa. Be prepared to laugh, a lot.
We’ve recently renewed our acquaintance with Papa on two Netflix comedy specials that he performed in. Papa’s humor is easy to take. Call him the everyman’s comedian. Papa isn’t much of a satirist, and his shtick is far from surrealism. He isn’t into slapstick and he doesn’t rely much on parody, farce or dark comedy.
Papa’s comedy comes with a soft touch. He’s always on the side of his audience. He is encouraging and calming as he touches on the commonality of the issues most, perhaps many of us face in getting through the day. He’s a cheerleader for normalcy and a booster for the simple solutions we find to get beyond what frustrates us.
Papa can commiserate with parents and their family issues. He talks about his wife, his two daughters, their pets, all female — which makes him the lone male in his home. He understands and spoofs the little things in life that are annoying. These are the subjects of his comedy routine and for the rest of us as well.
Perhaps Papa has a hidden political agenda that might come out in his BOH performance, but it certainly won’t be delivered with a biting wit. He might have something to say about Black Lives Matter or Trumpism and the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, but it most likely will not center on the frightening assault on democracy or the racial issues we face.
I suspect he’d be a cheerleader for trying to understand the frustrations of those who’ve suffered from our fractured politics.
Papa’s comedic lifeblood flows freely because he can make fun of something we personally have experienced, something that’s relatable, and that can be hilarious. We don’t always know why, but an approach to comedy like his, can provide relief to look at something in a new way. That new way can be healing.
Papa’s resume reveals a busy performer with more than 20 years’ experience as a stand-up comedian. He’s an author having recently released his second book, You’re Doing Great! — And Other Reasons to Stay Alive,” which was the follow-up to “Your Dad Stole My Rake: And Other Family Dilemmas.” He’s also a contributing writer to the New Yorker Magazine.
Papa has four hour-long stand-up specials, the latest “Tom Papa: You’re Doing Great!” is a Netflix Original. His other critically acclaimed specials include “Human Mule,” “Freaked Out” and “Tom Papa Live in New York City.” He is a regular guest on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast and has his own podcast, “Breaking Bread with Tom Papa.”
Papa was a regular performer on the nationally syndicated radio show “Live from Here,” formerly “A Prairie Home Companion,” that featured his own regular segment, “Out in America with Tom Papa.” He’s also appeared on National Public Radio as a guest panelist on “Wait, Wait Don’t Tell Me,” which he also guest hosted.
With a resume this long and an engaging personality on stage Tom Papa should be a big draw for the BOH concert.
