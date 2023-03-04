After 42 years under the leadership of Glenn Andres, the Salisbury Summer Performance Series annually brought concerts of all varieties to the Salisbury Congregational Meetinghouse.
Supported by donations from the attending public and from grants from Vermont arts and humanities organization, The Salisbury Summer Series was at a crossroads, with a devoted audience but dwindling organizational infrastructure. It was imperative that the series continue, even if not in its original method.
Brandon’s Barn Opera has an annual connection to the Salisbury Congregational Meetinghouse as the location for its annual holiday production of “Amahl and the Night Visitors,” and knows well the beauty of the space, and the intimacy of the acoustics, perfect for opera, and chamber music alike. It is no wonder that Point Counterpoint — the chamber music summer training program located on Lake Dunmore — continues to use the church for its annual faculty concerts.
With the objective to keep music in the Salisbury Congregational Meetinghouse, but also to provide a more accessible and wide-reaching programming, Andres approached Boston-based administrator, director, and tenor Joshua Glassman to become the new director of the series.
After substantive meetings with Joshua Collier, Barn Opera’s artistic director, and relevant parties, it was decided that the Salisbury Summer Performance Series would become Otter Creek Music Festival, July 24-30, and would be under the fiscal sponsorship of Barn Opera, as a chamber music festival furthers the company’s mission, and also fills a need within the community.
Glassman is a multi-talented administrator, with experience as both a director and tenor, with degrees from the University of Michigan and the Peabody Institute. He has served on the voice faculty and directed the Glee Club at the University of Pennsylvania and is a former member of the Opera Philadelphia Chorus, the Princeton Festival Baroque Chorus, the Mendelssohn Club and, currently, Boston’s Cantata Singers and Nightingale Vocal Ensemble.
Under Glassman’s direction, the festival, with a mix of donation and set-admission events, will continue to offer a range of performances in a mix of genres featuring familiar, local performers, and also musicians from farther regions to the Green Mountains.
In its inaugural year, Otter Creek Music Festival is actively working to build a $15,000 endowment to assure that the chamber musical offerings of quality will continue to be offered at the Salisbury Meetinghouse and the Barn Opera House, to serve audiences from near and far, for many future seasons.
While concert tickets aren’t available just yet, Otter Creek Music Festival is actively seeking sponsors and donations for the operations of the festival, as well as housing hosts who would be willing to host artists for the festival. Email Glassman at ottercreek@barnopera.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.