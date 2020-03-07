When Emory Fanning was a kid in Wilmington, Delaware, he heard the organ at St. John’s Episcopal Cathedral there.
“I was intrigued to say the least,” he said recently by phone. “It was the first time I had heard the organ live.”
That was 70 years ago. Fanning will play an anniversary recital at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Middlebury College’s Mead Chapel.
Fanning will perform favorite works by Louis Couperin, César Franck and Johann Sebastian Bach, including his six “Schübler” Choral Preludes.
“I chose the program because I did a lecture on the ‘Schübler’ Choral Preludes last year,” Fanning said. “That’s why I decided I wanted to play them in a concert. I’ve been really intrigued by them for a long, long time because, of course, they were not written for organ.”
In fact, they are transcriptions of movements from various cantatas (choral and instrumental works usually written for Protestant church services).
“A couple years before Bach passed away, his publisher got the idea of putting together a set of choral preludes they could publish and probably make a little money.
“Imagine, he’s got some 250 cantatas and he was able to pick out a few to transcribe for organ,” Fanning said. “The pieces are really intriguing.”
The six begin with “Zion hört die Wächter singen (Zion hears the watchmen singing),” often heard at Christmas, from the famous Cantata BWV 140 “Wächet Auf.”
“Peter Williams, in his wonderful book on the organ works of Bach, said probably one of the reasons he picked the particular movements that he did, is that they highlight the seasons of the church year,” Fanning said. “And each one presents a task for the organist.”
Fanning is opening the program with Couperin’s 1658 Chaconne in G minor, and includes Bach’s Fantasy and Fugue in C minor, BWV 537. The concert will end with Franck’s Chorale No. 3 in A minor.
“I concentrated on César Franck when I was a doctoral student at Boston University,” Fanning said. “My thesis was about his approach to the organ.”
Fanning began to study organ at the age of 16 or 17. From there it was onto Oberlin School of Music in Ohio, where he earned his undergraduate degree, studying organ with Leo Holden. He also developed an interest in choral music there, studying with the famed Robert Fountain.
While at the University of Illinois for a master’s degree, he taught organ as a graduate assistant. Between degrees, Fanning taught at Southwestern College, a small school in Winfield, Kansas.
From there it was Boston University for his doctorate, during which he held three different church jobs in succession.
“I was lucky enough to get a job at the Church of the Advent, which is the big quasi-Catholic Anglican church on Brimmer Street,” Fanning said. “I had a choir of 20 paid singers. Get that! It was so wonderful. That’s where I got my choral experience.”
And in 1967, Fanning came to Middlebury College where he taught organ and led the Middlebury College Choir for nearly 30 years. He retired in 1996 as professor emeritus but remains as college organist.
During his long career, Fanning received many honors, including being named Artist of the Year in 1995 by the New Hampshire-Vermont chapter of the American Guild of Organists. He was a faculty member, lecturer, and performer at the first International Organ Academy in Paris, and his writings on Franck have been translated into French and published in L’Orgue.
Fanning made recordings as an organist and with the Middlebury College Choir, which toured widely throughout the United States under his direction. He has appeared as guest conductor of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra and was soloist in Poulenc’s Organ Concerto and in Saint-Saëns’ “Organ” Symphony. His two programs for public television, “Christmas in Vermont” and “A Vermont Christmas” featuring the Middlebury College Choir, were for many years broadcast annually throughout the U.S.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.