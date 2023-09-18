Opera VT Review
Opera Vermont closed its debut concert, Thursday in Greensboro, with the entire cast in “Make Our Garden Grow” from Leonard Bernstein’s “Candide.” Pictured from left are: Joshua Collier, Kyra Miller, Claire Black, Kathleen Nichols, Nicholas Tocci and Cailin Marcel Manson.

 Jim Lowe / Staff photo

Opera Vermont, which aims to become the statewide opera company, introduced itself last week with a most impressive program of favorite arias, duets and ensembles from grand opera at two of its initial venues — Thursday in Greensboro at the Highland Center for the Arts and Friday the Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester.

Thursday at Greensboro, perhaps most emblematic of the high level of the performance was the important part of Act II of Verdi’s “La Traviata.” Kathleen Echols as Violetta pleads with Alfredo’s father Germont, Nicholas Tocci, to allow the relationship to continue, while Germont demands that it end for his family’s sake. Echols’ brilliant soprano and Tocci’s rich baritone achieved the heart-wrenching tenderness that this opera is all about.

