It almost collapsed — and yet Friday’s opening night of Opera Company of Middlebury’s production of Jacques Offenbach’s “Orphée aux enfers (Orpheus in the Underworld),” to say the least, was spectacular — including an incredible debut!
A week before, director Douglas Anderson came down with COVID, forcing him out of Town Hall Theater. If that weren’t bad enough, the two stars — Thomas Glenn as Orpheus and Bevin Hill as Eurydice — succumbed as well, leaving opening night’s success in doubt.
However, the gods — so appropriate in this opera — intervened.
Anderson and Glenn successfully got through their quarantines — Anderson directed rehearsals by Zoom, and it was thought that Glenn would need to sing with a mask — but both were in fine fettle opening night, and no mask for Glenn.
However, Hill, a particularly fine singer and comic, didn’t make it. Enter soprano Ann-Marie Iacoviello, one of the Young Artists and the understudy. Although she lacked Hill’s vocal heft, Iacoviello proved a brilliant singer and a delicious and sexy comic. A star is born! (Bevin is expected to return for the second weekend.)
That taken care of, there could hardly be a better collaboration then between Anderson, the company’s imaginative artistic director, and composer Jacques Offenbach (1819-80), the toast of Paris and inspiration to Gilbert and Sullivan. “Orphée aux enfers” was one of Offenbach’s most successful bawdy satires — and Anderson’s production was wonderfully over the top.
The libretto is by Hector Crémieux and Ludovic Haléy — and decidedly influenced by Anderson.
The target was the Orpheus and Eurydice legend. But here, the two have tired of their marriage and are happily having affairs. In fact, Eurydice is unknowingly involved with Pluto, god of the Underworld, who tricks her into descending into Hell. Orpheus is relieved until Public Opinion (a character) convinces him that his life will be ruined if Orpheus doesn’t get Eurydice back.
From there, the story goes to Olympus for help, where the gods are all bored with goodness, and then to the Underworld — which is one big wild party. Meanwhile, there are all sorts of goings on, including Jupiter’s unique and indescribable seduction of Eurydice, perhaps the funniest scene in the show, and that’s saying something.
Glenn, the hero-type lyric tenor, was the perfect foil for Iacoviello’s ultra-feminine comedy, and both are fine singers. As her two lovers, tenor Lucas Levy combined a rich dark voice with sly humor as Pluto, and as Jupiter Joshua Jeremiah’s powerful baritone suggested grand righteousness, while his actions indicated something quite different. But the funniest individual performance was by Andy Papas as her wannabe, her inept guard John Styx, with his richly satisfying bass.
The voices and singing were excellent throughout. Among the outstanding performances were soprano Carina DiGianfillipo as Cupid, tenor Cameron Steinmetz as Mercury, soprano Rachel Hall as Diana, contralto Angela Christine Smith as Juno, soprano Shannon Seymour-Michl as Venus and soprano Allison Steinmetz as Minerva. Mezzo-soprano Stephanie Weiss had a wonderful righteousness as Public Opinion.
Professional dancers Elisabeth Van Duyne, Katie Henry and Olivia Schrantz added effervescence to the already brilliant production — particularly in the famous can-can.
Clinton Smith, in his first Middlebury appearance, conducted the fine 23-piece orchestra even-handedly, managing the rapid-fire changes from soft and lyrical to joyful and raucous. Sofiia performed Orpheus’ “violin concerto” with a beautiful lyricism — on the stage.
The physical production, by Anderson and lit by Neil Curtis, began conservatively enough as a field with sunflowers, then to a cloudy Pluto, finally exploding into the outrageous Las Vegas-style Underworld. Debby Anderson’s costumes ranged from Olympus elegant to Las Vegas outrageous. Van Duyne’s choreography was complex and spectacular.
Sure, there were opening night glitches, but they were mostly lost in the raucous fun. Occasionally the orchestra was a bit loud for Iacoviello, but they never overpowered her.
Opera Company of Middlebury’s “Orphée aux enfers” was more fun than any opera has a right to be.
