No opera is more familiar to the world than “Carmen,” Georges Bizet’s masterpiece about a doomed love triangle. The characters and their foibles are so real and its tunes so memorable that it is one of the most performed worldwide.
Opera North opened a production Sunday that went a long way in proving that point. Performed under a 400-seat tent at Blow-Me-Down Farm, Sunday’s performance was universally well sung with a fine orchestra, and theatrically attractive and convincing, although, minimally staged.
Remaining performances are Wednesday and Friday. Opera North’s Summerfest 2023 already has presented “Cavalcade of Stars & Arias” July 7-9, a unique marriage of opera and circus, and will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Carousel” July 27-30, all under the “big top” at Blow-Me-Down Farm.
The key to a successful “Carmen,” is, of course, Carmen, and Opera North’s fit the role perfectly. Elissa Pfaender not only possesses a potent mellifluous mezzo-soprano voice, she looks just like the buxom raven-haired Gypsy we imagine. And she can sing and act, as she proved Sunday. When she is able to incorporate lust and passion into that beautiful voice, she will become one of the most in-demand Carmens around.
Of course, the sultry Carmen takes the simple and naïve soldier Don José away from his duty and his “girlfriend” Micaela — only to ditch him for the macho toreador Escamillo.
Opera North’s Micaela is every bit as attractive, but in a much more innocent way. Nina Evelyn Anderson employed her light expressive soprano to try to keep her beloved from his doom. As Don José Lwazi Hlati’s tenor wasn’t always comfortable but his lyrical pleas were absolutely heart-wrenching.
And baritone Jimin Park is a lyrically expressive and charismatic Escamillo. Minor roles were all well-sung, even a small children’s chorus that was incorporated into some crowd scenes.
Another big star is the 19-player Opera North Orchestra that played with spirit, clarity and finesse.
Artistic Director Louis Burkot conducted the entire production with a sense of the dramatic, as well as a light effective touch. (Burkot also abbreviated the opera somewhat but not really noticeably.)
The physical production was limited by the impossibility of a backdrop, but designer Nate Bertone created an atmosphere based on the Tarot cards that predict Carmen’s demise. Deft stage direction by Alex Paul Sheerin, with choreography by Kurt Domoney, told the story clearly and invitingly. Creative lighting by John Bartenstein and period costumes by Rebecca Ming rounded out the picture.
Opera North’s “Carmen” does real justice to Georges Bizet’s masterpiece.