There isn’t likely a much more powerful and exciting way to experience Beethoven’s one and only opera, “Fidelio,” fully staged with topnotch singers and orchestra, than in the intimacy of the 230-seat Middlebury Town Hall Theater.
At Friday’s opening night performance, Opera Company of Middlebury delivered that deeply rewarding experience with some pretty spectacular singing coupled with a fine orchestra for a powerful and rewarding opera experience. (Performances continue through June 10.) The regional opera company productions, directed by Douglas Anderson and conducted this year by Filippo Ciabatti, seem to get better every year — and now it’s the 20th.
Ludwig van Beethoven, more than any composer, represents the struggle of main against oppression. “Fidelio” tells such a story from the French Revolution, with the composer’s unique music ranging from the sublime to triumphant. It would be difficult to imagine anyone not deeply moved by Friday’s performance.
With the action set in an anonymous contemporary prison, Fidelio is in fact Leonore disguised as a man to infiltrate the stronghold where her husband Florestan is secretly being held prisoner for daring to speak the truth. Soprano Rebecca Krynski Cox sings the role with a rich mix of power and femininity. While acting was a bit stiff, her performance was very affecting.
The prisoner Florestan, whom we don’t meet until the second act, is tenor James Flora, in his ninth Middlebury appearance. Flora’s performance, particularly in his big aria opening the second act, is about as powerful and beautiful as one could ask for. His delivery of Florestan’s plight is both heart-wrenching and exhilarating.
Contrasting that both musically and theatrically is the deep, rich bass of John Paul Huckle as Don Pizarro, the governor of the prison whom Florestan has unmasked.
Fortunately, “Fidelio” opens with the lightness of a Mozart comedy. Marzelline, daughter of the prison warden Rocco, sung brilliantly and sensitively by soprano Andrea Baker, has fallen in love with Fidelio. Her boyfriend Jaquino, the sensitive lyrical tenor of Lucas Levy, is, of course, upset, particularly when Rocco, bass Erik Krocnke in a dramatically and musically irresistible performance, sanctions a marriage between his daughter and Fidelio.
In “Fidelio,” as it is Beethoven, the orchestra takes on a more important role than in many operas, and Middlebury has brought together a particularly good one. Of course, without Ciabatti’s sensitive and compelling conducting, that wouldn’t matter. The choruses, directed by Mary Jane Austin, were beautiful and effective.
The hallmark of a Middlebury production is Artistic Director Anderson’s stylish stage direction and design, and this is no exception, bringing home Beethoven’s dramatic tale effectively and powerfully. But, this year’s inaugural Anderson-Ciabatti collaboration raised the level of the whole production noticeably. Here’s to many more.
