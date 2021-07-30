CORNISH, N.H. — Opera under the big top? Why not? It worked!
Opera North opened its production of Puccini’s “La Bohème” Wednesday under its elaborate circus tent at Blow-Me-Down Farm on the Connecticut River, and the capacity crowd couldn’t have seemed happier.
Why not? The singers were young, beautiful and passionate in their misery — all singing in English — the orchestra expert, and all was under the sure-handed baton of Music Director Louis Burkot. The staging was minimal but felt natural on the light-transformed stage.
One of the most popular operas of all time, Giacomo Puccini’s 1896 “La Bohème” tells the story of two young ill-fated lovers. When the poet Rodolfo is visited in his Paris garret by the seamstress Mimi seeking a light for a burned out candle, it’s love at first sight – but Rodolfo doesn’t realize that Mimi is dying.
Now that’s the stuff of opera!
Sam Mathis was a “movie hero” Rodolfo, with his masculine tenor, which he used seductively and expressively. Corey Lovelace was a perfect Mimi, with her gorgeous rich soprano that she was able to use brilliantly or pathetically as the moment demanded. They were physically and vocally the ideal young opera couple.
That said, all of the singers were young, ideal for casting, but they lacked some of the subtlety of veterans that can simply rip your heart to shreds. Still, their singing was simply beautiful.
Arianna Rodriguez was a delight as randy singer Musetta, her brilliant soprano delivering her wit and love with flair. Jacob Surzyn was Marcello, a painter and Musetta’s unfortunate part-time lover, used his warm baritone to express his often-unhappy love.
Matthew Soibelman as the philosopher Colline used his mellow bass expressively in the “Coat Song.” Bass-baritone Andrew Pardini’s potent bass-baritone fit the musician Schaunard. And veteran bass Jeff Beruan played both the landlord Benoit and Alcindoro, Musetta’s elderly paramour, with style.
The score was cut somewhat as there was no chorus, but the arias, duets and all the favorite parts were there. The orchestra, set behind the stage and conducted by Burkot, was particularly sensitive and sounded great. Some of the most tearful moments of Wednesday’s performance were brought on by the beauty of the orchestra.
Helena Binder’s stage direction set the action in the 1920s, delivered the storyline seamlessly. Tony Cisek’s set design was minimal, using only requisite set pieces, perhaps a little too minimal. However, John Bartenstein’s brilliant lighting continually transformed the stage into different worlds. And then there was the snow …
Last summer, Opera North was one of the very few companies to offer live opera, a fine Mozart’s “Magic Flute” outdoors. This year, its beautiful “La Bohème” moved into circus tent. So, what’s up for next year?
