At “Cavalcade of Stars & Arias” Friday, Kyle Driggs and Andrea Murillo turned umbrellas into a ballet as Louis Burkot and the Opera North Orchestra performed “The Dance of the Hours” from Ponchielli’s “La Gioconda.”

 Photo by Kata Savsari

Opera North, for several years now, has been presenting a unique program combining opera singers and circus stars under the 400-seat tent at its Summerfest at Blow-Me-Down Farm in Cornish, New Hampshire. But this year’s “Cavalcade of Stars & Arias,” Friday-Sunday, had a unique flavor with almost ballet-like circus acts mixed with opera arias that were largely French — and it was simply gorgeous.

More than that, this delightful program introduced the stars of Opera North’s two remaining Summerfest programs: Georges Bizet’s popular opera “Carmen” (July 16-21) and the Rodgers and Hammerstein Broadway hit “Carousel,” July 27-30, both fully staged with orchestra, all conducted by Louis Burkot.

