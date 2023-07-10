Opera North, for several years now, has been presenting a unique program combining opera singers and circus stars under the 400-seat tent at its Summerfest at Blow-Me-Down Farm in Cornish, New Hampshire. But this year’s “Cavalcade of Stars & Arias,” Friday-Sunday, had a unique flavor with almost ballet-like circus acts mixed with opera arias that were largely French — and it was simply gorgeous.
More than that, this delightful program introduced the stars of Opera North’s two remaining Summerfest programs: Georges Bizet’s popular opera “Carmen” (July 16-21) and the Rodgers and Hammerstein Broadway hit “Carousel,” July 27-30, both fully staged with orchestra, all conducted by Louis Burkot.
In fact, Burkot and the Opera North — all fine professionals from the region — opened Friday’s performance with a brilliant reading of the overture to “Carousel.” But it was the initial vocal performance that really brought the audience to attention. Joshua Klein, with a large and rich baritone, almost stentorian, delivered the famous “Non più andrai” from Mozart’s “Marriage of Figaro,” and it was a brilliant beginning.
The French part began with three orchestrated songs from Maurice Ravel’s “Don Quichotte à Dulcinée.” It took a few moments for the audience to adjust to baritone Anthony Massetto’s soft and sensual lyricism. All the time, aerialist Andrea Murillo was moving as in a ballet suspended way above the stage. This is what the evening was all about.
Positively thrilling was mezzo-soprano Elissa Pfaender’s performance of the “Gypsy Song,” previewing her upcoming role as Carmen. Her voice was as luscious as her performance was sultry and inviting, and she looks the part to boot. Complementing her was the expert juggling of Kyle Driggs.
Another sultry performance accompanied by juggling was soprano Krista Pape’s in the Gavotte from Jules Massenet’s “Manon.” She delivered the lyricism with a lush warmth, complemented by the artistic juggling of Will Borges.
Evans Haile, Opera North’s general director, achieved the overt romanticism of the piano part with flair in the unattributed “Night Suite” (orchestrated by Danny Troub), made spectacularly beautiful by Driggs and Murillo’s elegantly balletic performance with brooms. It was certainly one of the highlights of the evening. Driggs and Murillo were to return with umbrellas to the tune of the “Dance of the Hours” from Ponchielli’s “La Gioconda,” with a similar balletic elegance.
Unfortunately, the skillful performance with straps (difficult to explain) competed for the audience’s attention as it punctuated tenor Lwazi Hiati and baritone Jimin Park’s tender performance of the popular “Au fond du temple saint” from Massenet’s “The Pearl Fishers.” Another popular aria was “The Flower Song” from Delibes’ “Lakmé” sung with beauty and sensuality by soprano Pape and mezzo-soprano Chelsea Laggan.
Everything wasn’t deep and meaningful. Ridiculous and ridiculously funny comedy was provided Joel Jeske as host and Shereen Hickman as his wiseacre sidekick. Hickman was delightfully silly in “I want to sing in opera” with Haile on piano.
For its finale, the program turned to excerpts of Leonard Bernstein’s “West Side Story.” Particularly affecting were baritone James Siarris and soprano Erica Fletcher in “Tonight.” And tenor Anthony Rohr and soprano Nina Evelyn Anderson tore at the heartstrings in “One Hand, One Heart.”
Closing was mezzo-soprano Laggan and the entire ensemble of singers singing “Somewhere” around the stage, while the troupe of circus performers reprised some of their acts on the stage. This time, the audience held its applause to the end — giving Bernstein’s masterpiece its due.