Tiny blue forget-me-nots, golden black-eyed Susans, bright white daisies — a profusion of flowers festoon the front of Studio Place Arts’ Main Gallery. The flowers, hundreds of photographed blooms, drape down from the ceiling in gentle curves.

The blooms of Marcie Scudder’s “My Mother’s Garden” are two-sided photographs, cut into triangular and semicircular pieces, folded and stitched together in hexagonal patterns — somewhat like a quilt. Just as in the garden, up close the individual blooms are exquisite. Together and abstracted by their rearrangement in Scudder’s work, they’re a summer experience.

