Clint Bierman had been writing and rewriting a song for weeks.
“Usually I can write a song in a couple hours,” he said by phone. “This has been driving me crazy. I wake up in the middle of the night, it’s haunting me.”
It’s a song he’s writing for his wife, which was inspired by and will be part of the Holiday Jukebox, returning for a second season Dec. 24-Jan. 1. This year it benefits the Giving Fridge, which currently serves over 400 meals a week.
Last year Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater (THT) enlisted some of Vermont’s best musicians to make music videos, and packaged them together into the Holiday Jukebox. It was available to stream in households during the holidays, benefiting local charities, and bringing some festivity to the season despite the ongoing restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year it raised almost $3,000.
A wide range of musical styles from Vermont musicians is represented, from traditional hymns to pop, and even a bell choir. This year’s line-up includes Bierman, of the popular band The Grift. He’s performing solo in his second year participating. On Monday morning he was getting ready to film record video.
“It’s going to be a massive undertaking because what I’m trying to do is a boy-band of all me,” he said. “I’m going to do a green screen situation with different characters and it’s one of these things where you just learn how to do it on the fly.”
“In my head, it’s total gold, but I have no idea how to make it happen, so we’ll see what happens,” he joked. “I woke up this morning at 3 a.m. and couldn’t go back to sleep because I’m obsessing over it.”
The song and video were inspired completely by the invitation to participate in Holiday Jukebox.
“I basically wrote a love song for my wife,” Bierman said. “I (had) just seen a documentary about Boyz II Men, that’s what started the whole thing and it snowballed from there.”
But at the time of our conversation, Town Hall Theater had no idea what they’d be getting from Bierman or from any of the bands involved, and wouldn’t find out until the videos were submitted.
“When you’re putting a show like this together, it’s all about creating the whole story arc using the videos you have,” Bierman said. “So it’s them putting the videos in order to make it compelling and keep people interested.”
Tune in on Christmas Eve to see the final show from the comfort of your own home.
