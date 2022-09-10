He sells a T-shirt that states “Stay negative” and called his birthday “a mortality festival” on a recent podcast. Comedian Lewis Black’s talent is turning the frustrating into funny, and his fans love him for it.
“I don’t ever wanna live on a planet that doesn’t have Lewis Black on it somewhere being surly,” said Brandon Reynolds. “Your rants help me keep my sanity,” said Len from Canada — just a couple of the comments on Black’s website.
Famous for venting about the things that bother him, Black’s rants range from politics to pickles. He embraces his grudges and in an email interview Tuesday, stating, “I am funniest when I am angry.”
“Anything I see around me that angers me is where I find my inspiration,” Black said, and talked about how he comes up with his material, and what fans can expect at his “Off the Rails” Tour, which will be at the Paramount Theatre in Rutland at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18.
“My material is generally inspired by the stupidity I see around me, which is rampant,” Black said. “As I have said before, if stupidity were energy our country would never run out of it.”
“My ideas can come from anywhere,” he said. “I can get it watching the news or reading the paper or just something I notice around me as I travel throughout the country. I just recently tried to get my mother’s birth certificate and dealing with the bureaucracy and the psychosis I experienced trying to keep my temper may lead to a new piece of material.”
Once he has an idea for a bit, he’s not the kind of comedian who sits down to write and perfect it. He takes it right to the audience to decide what works.
“My process is pretty simple,” Black said. “I think about it. Usually, I might come up with a punchline or a funny take on the subject. I may or may not write it down. But once I have the idea, I create the bit in front of the audience. I write onstage. I have for a very long time. I am comfortable doing it. The audience is comfortable with it, and I need them to help me find the funny. Then performance after performance, I rewrite the bit until I feel I’ve nailed it.”
Black’s grouchy delivery is his signature style, but he says it’s changed a bit over the years.
“I don’t yell as much as I used to, because I have found other ways to express my anger,” he said. “I also have spent the last 40 years of performing trying to find more ways to express myself rather than bellowing like lunatic — not that I don’t like letting it rip. There’s something enormously satisfying about it.”
But the most important part of Black’s show he says is the end — the part the audience writes.
“I do an hour show and then after I do a livestream in front of the audience called ‘The Rant is Due.’ The livestream goes throughout the world. Seriously, throughout the entire world and folks can watch it for free on their laptop or phone or pad. I talk about the theater, the town I am in, and I read the rants written by those who are in the audience that night or who live in the city or the state I am in,” Black said.
“So, I will be doing the Rutland ‘Rant is Due’ that night. Folks can write about whatever they want, whatever is on their mind. They can talk about why they love Rutland, or what drives them nuts about Rutland, or it could be about their job or a jackass neighbor. It’s the audience’s show.”
Black has been ending his shows that way for years now, and 97 ‘Rantcasts’ (his podcast) are material from the shows or what folks have sent in.
“If anyone wants to start working on it now they can find out how to get it to me by going to my website, lewisblack.com,” Black said, and who better to voice a rant. “There’s nothing else like it. The audience writes the show and I perform it for them.”
