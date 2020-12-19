Oh, what a year of live music it would have been in Vermont. Sadly, thanks to COVID-19, it was mostly not to be, much to the chagrin of fans, artists and venues since mid-March. That said, live music managed to persevere at reimagined drive-in venues and a variety of other formats.
Since 2013, we’ve taken a slightly different tack when looking back on the year in pop music only considering artists who graced our fair little state with a live performance during the year or were planning to in the new year.
This time out, our highly biased list of noteworthy, most obsessed-over albums includes artists who were scheduled to play Vermont in 2020 or 2021, in order of appearance.
Music has played a huge part in helping people cope with the pandemic and its accompanying quarantines. And I think it’s safe to say we’re going to appreciate live music more than ever when we can truly get back together to experience its powerful force.
Caroline Rose — ‘Superstar’
Released: March 6 (New West Records)
Live in Vt.: March 7 at Higher Ground (sold out)
Who: Singular singer-songwriter with Burlington roots
What we said: “‘Superstar’ finds Rose hitting her stride as one of the most distinctive and compelling artists on the indie pop landscape. More assured than ever, Rose is clearly comfortable in her own skin and with the singular style she’s honed for herself, musically and otherwise.”
Lucinda Williams — ‘Good Souls Better Angels’Released: April 24 (Highway 20/Thirty Tigers)
Live in Vt.: April 17 at Flynn Center (with Charles Lloyd; canceled)
Who: Roots rock queen — Rolling Stone called her “one of America’s greatest living songwriters”
What they said: “Few albums connect with this much pure emotional fury, let alone those from artists well into their 60s,” said American Songwriter, calling it “one of the most searing, potent and passionate albums you’ll hear this year.”
Adrianne Lenker — ‘songs / instrumentals’Released: Oct. 23 (4AD)
Live in Vt.: April 24 at ArtsRiot (moved to Higher Ground and then rescheduled for Nov. 11; canceled)
Who: Lead singer of celebrated Brooklyn indie-rock band Big Thief
What they said: “A pair of albums that work as a brilliant whole, ‘songs’ and ‘instrumentals’ capture the ambience of the woods, the anguish of a breakup, and an autumn’s harvest of keen-eyed musings, at once lofty and visceral,” said Pitchfork.
Future Islands — ‘As Long As You Are’Released: Oct. 9 (4AD)
Live in Vt.: May 2 at Waking Windows festival (canceled)
Who: Baltimore synth-pop band fronted by Samuel T. Herring
What they said: “No one’s ever accused Samuel T. Herring of being unfeeling, and the Future Islands front man lets his emotions fly on the band’s sixth LP,” said Spin, adding: “He blends his bleeding-heart baritone with delicate synth washes and New Order-worthy bass lines, compelling us with sheer charisma to consider the weight of each word as he delves into heady topics like body dysmorphia, romantic refuse and self-worth.”
Margo Price — ‘That’s How Rumors Get Started’Released: July 10 (Loma Vista Recordings)
Live in Vt.: May 24 at Shelburne Museum (opening for The Head and the Heart; canceled)
Who: Standout country-based Nashville singer-songwriter
What they said: “Margo Price has broken free from the shackles of country music … pivoting effortlessly and elegantly towards a classic rock sound,” said The Line of Best Fit. “There’s a whole lot more space and freedom to express herself now, and it suits her real well.”
Nubya Garcia — ‘Source’Released: Aug. 21 (Concord Jazz)
Live in Vt.: June 14 at Flynn Space (Burlington Discover Jazz Festival; canceled)
Who: Rising London tenor saxophonist
What they said: “‘Source’ is a reminder of how exciting jazz can be,” said Paste. “At 28, Garcia is doing her part to open the floodgates of U.K. jazz back up and illuminate the roots of the music and herself.”
Bob Dylan — ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’Released: June 19 (Columbia Records)
Live in Vt: July 11 at Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo (canceled)
Who: Iconic singer-songwriter
What they said: “For all its bleakness, ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ might well be Bob Dylan’s most consistently brilliant set of songs in years,” said The Guardian. “The die-hards can spend months unraveling the knottier lyrics, but you don’t need a Ph.D. in Dylanology to appreciate its singular quality and power.”
Nathaniel Rateliff — ‘And It’s Still Alright’Released: Feb. 14 (Stax Records)
Live in Vt.: July 11 at Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo (opening for Bob Dylan; canceled)
Who: Frontman of standout Denver soul-rock ensemble Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
What they said: “Steeped in heartache, pain and personal loss,” said Exclaim, “this record is a slow burn that requires multiple listens in order to fully process and appreciate its artistry.”
Norah Jones — ‘Pick Me Up Off the Floor’Released: May 8 (Blue Note Records)
Live in Vt.: July 23 at Waterfront Park Burlington (with Mavis Staples; canceled)
Who: Nine-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter
What we say: “A mesmerizing salve for wounded times, the moody and beautifully subdued ‘Pick Me Up Off the Floor’ is a genre-blurring album that enchants with infectious melodies and compelling lyrics that confront loss and longing while ultimately dispensing a sense of light at the end of the tunnel.”
Stephen Malkmus — ‘Traditional Techniques’Released: March 6 (Matador)
Live in Vt.: March 17, 2021 at Higher Ground (canceled)
Who: Singular singer-songwriter, formerly of standout ’90s indie-rock band Pavement
What they said: “While ‘Traditional Techniques’ easily succeeds as a curiosity, its songs continue to delight after the novelty wears off,” said Pitchfork, while Uproxx called it “a sensitive and ravishing LP that stands as the strongest collection of tunes he’s put together in years.”
