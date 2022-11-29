Northern Stage Review

Callum Heinsch (Peter), Monet Nowlan (Bobbie) and Reya Sharma (Phyllis) in Northern Stage’s world premiere production of the holiday musical “The Railway Children,” which runs through Jan. 1 at the Barrette Center or the Arts.

 Photo by Mark Wasbhurn

It’s hard to imagine a more enthralling family holiday entertainment.

Northern Stage has created its own new Christmas tradition with the world premiere of its spectacular and emotionally satisfying new musical “The Railway Children,” which opened Saturday at the Barrette Center for the Arts in White River Junction. With some work this full-scale musical might be ready for Broadway — but Broadway would ruin the heartbreaking and heartwarming intimacy of this Vermont gem.

