The Metropolitan Opera rang in the new year with an acclaimed new staging of Verdi’s classic tragedy “Rigoletto” by director Bartlett Sher. At 12:55 p.m. Saturday, the production will be transmitted to Rutland’s Paramount Theatre as part of The Met: Live in HD series.
Conductor Daniele Rustioni takes the podium to lead a cast starring Quinn Kelsey in his Met role debut as the tragic jester Rigoletto, Rosa Feola as his sheltered daughter Gilda, and Piotr Beczała as the licentious Duke of Mantua. Varduhi Abrahamyan makes her Met debut as Maddalena, and Andrea Mastroni is Sparafucile. Mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard hosts.
Sher and his Tony Award–winning creative team, which also includes set designer Michael Yeargan, costume designer Catherine Zuber, and lighting designer Donald Holder, have set the drama in 1920s Europe, featuring opulent Art Deco sets and elegant costumes.
“A compelling new Rigoletto,” reported The New York Times. “A detailed, dramatic staging, full of insights … Quinn Kelsey had a breakthrough as the jester Rigoletto … Rosa Feola, who had an outstanding Met debut as Gilda in 2019, was back in the role and even better now. Her plush, warm voice carried effortlessly … Piotr Beczała brought clarion sound and pinging top notes … The chorus and orchestra excelled under the conducting of Daniele Rustioni.”
Tickets are $23; call 802 775-0903, or go to www.paramount.org online.
