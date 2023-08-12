Wood Sidebar

Sabrina Fadial

‘Taking on the leadership of the T.W. Wood Gallery is an exciting step for me. The fact that it is the oldest art museum in Vermont, combined with its outstanding youth arts education programs, gives me a great platform to expand its vision of ‘art for all’ and make the Wood an even more transformative institution in the community,” said Sabrina Fadial last week as she stepped into her new position as executive director of Montpelier’s 128-year-old art museum.

Fadial, an award winning and much exhibited studio artist and arts educator, and administrator, has lived in Vermont for 13 years, currently with her studio and home in Barre.

