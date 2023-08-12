‘Taking on the leadership of the T.W. Wood Gallery is an exciting step for me. The fact that it is the oldest art museum in Vermont, combined with its outstanding youth arts education programs, gives me a great platform to expand its vision of ‘art for all’ and make the Wood an even more transformative institution in the community,” said Sabrina Fadial last week as she stepped into her new position as executive director of Montpelier’s 128-year-old art museum.
Fadial, an award winning and much exhibited studio artist and arts educator, and administrator, has lived in Vermont for 13 years, currently with her studio and home in Barre.
A graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design, Fadial earned her master of fine arts from Vermont College of Fine Arts in 2001, when it was part of Norwich University — and she kept coming back, first to work with residencies, then moving here to be exhibition coordinator and director of alumni relations.
“I moved from living in a warehouse in Oakland, California, to the back side of Lake Elmore. It was a beautiful culture shock,” she said.
In her studio art practice, Fadial focuses on sculpture and textile work, including large scale metal pieces. Among her recent exhibitions, “Corporeal Discretion,” focused on women’s bodies, was at the T.W. Wood in 2022.
On her business side, Fadial studied at Marlboro College, earning her graduate certificate in nonprofit management in 2012.
Fadial teaches at Norwich University’s School of Architecture and Art as an adjunct professor of art and design. A member of the faculty at AVA Gallery in Lebanon, she leads blacksmithing workshops there. With Vermont Works for Women, Fadial teaches welding to middle school students in the Rosie’s Girls program.
At T.W. Wood, Fadial looks forward to continuing the Gallery’s robust exhibition program and to growing the education programs. A new adult class is starting there this fall and youth programming is expanding, an additional section of the youth program is being added in response to the wait list.