‘New Data / New Dada,” an exhibition of collage and assemblage at Stone Valley Arts in Poultney, focuses on collage-based works that echo, explore, translate and/or reinvent Dada — the epic early 20th-century art movement that influenced the methods and products of all artists and art movements that followed. It is the sixth in a series of annual collage shows programmed by Erika Schmidt, her last as executive director.

The works the viewer will see here, like original Dada works, reflect an anti-establishment, experimental approach to current cultural conditions of big data. A number of pieces in the show demonstrate a no-holds-barred approach to techniques and materials such as Sinclair Scripa’s ad-hoc installation of found materials, Swank’s maps of sound-based texts and the mutated books of Andrea Burgay.

