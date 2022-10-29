‘New Data / New Dada,” an exhibition of collage and assemblage at Stone Valley Arts in Poultney, focuses on collage-based works that echo, explore, translate and/or reinvent Dada — the epic early 20th-century art movement that influenced the methods and products of all artists and art movements that followed. It is the sixth in a series of annual collage shows programmed by Erika Schmidt, her last as executive director.
The works the viewer will see here, like original Dada works, reflect an anti-establishment, experimental approach to current cultural conditions of big data. A number of pieces in the show demonstrate a no-holds-barred approach to techniques and materials such as Sinclair Scripa’s ad-hoc installation of found materials, Swank’s maps of sound-based texts and the mutated books of Andrea Burgay.
Everywhere in the show are homages to Marcel Duchamp, the cheeky contributor of a porcelain urinal signed R. Mutt to the 1917 New York City Armory Art Show. Duchamp, along with other multi-national pre-World War I Dada artists are responsible for collectively erasing all limits and expectations of what art should be.
The Dadaist’s art of found objects, chance cutups, absurd tactics, nonsensical texts, wild images, freak performances and anything-goes attitude may have outraged art institutions and the public of the day, but has inspired most artists, art movements and works that have followed. The fact that contemporary art is unbound by conventions, manners, rules or values and is comprised of an endlessly inexplicable array of bizarre products, installations and performances, owes its existence to Dada alone.
The only requirement to make art today is intention and the follow through.
Now anyone can make art anywhere out of anything. However, make no mistake, typically only artists do so and that is very evident here. This show sports some very clever and well-made pieces by some very talented and seasoned artists.
The exhibition includes book-based works from Staten Island “Dada Nurse” Mary Campbell, well-known artist Andrea Burgay, and two exquisitely delicate books by Derek Owens. There are many spectacular collages by William David Powell, Barbara Stafford, Naomi Hartov, Dominique Norville, Melanie Wallace, Susan Wright, Malcolm Easton, Meghan Harwell Bitoun, and Lill Bays and Ever Lee Smitten.
Zac Williams submitted two small morphed portraits on plaster, one a woman, the other her skeleton. Classic collage imagery can be detected in Dominique Norville’s classic Hollywood splice face and Meda Rago’s beautiful juxtaposition of an old portrait photo, with birds, a boat and poppies.
Looking to the more curious are Malcolm Easton’s Ken doll facing a ladder that climbs what appears to be a wooden dish with a ball and a beater. Carolyn Stellatalla’s assemblage of an interactive laptop computer and Duchamp-inspired bicycle wheel mounted on a stool will amuse — while Jon Fosters small “YES” box will bring a smile. In contrast, the 3D mounted crimes against humanity cards and plastic fountain with happy faces by Melissa Weiss.
Finally, to close, the viewer should not miss the installation by Heidi Smith, this show’s art piece of distinction is a hygiene based, long toilet paper roll of ad images that perhaps demonstrate best a Dada approach and attitude toward the show’s theme of big data.
Tara Verheide, an artist in living in Ludlow for 40 years, was the show’s adjudicator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.