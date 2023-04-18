Most if not all of the audience members had never heard of one of the composers at Saturday’s excellent chamber music program presented by Capital City Concerts, but the music was hardly contemporary. “Magnificent Masterpieces,” featuring violinist Laurie Smukler and friends, did feature the tried and true by Mozart and Brahms, but it was this little-known composer that generated the greatest interest.
Mieczyslaw Weinberg (1919-1996) was a Polish-born Soviet composer and pianist. Germany’s invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941 drove the Jewish musician first to Tashkent, Uzbek SSR. He was befriended by composer Dmitri Shostakovich at whose urging, the younger composer moved to Moscow in 1943.
Weinberg’s String Quartet No. 5 in B-flat Major, Op. 27, composed in 1945, reflects Shostakovich’s influence yet is in a style Weinberg’s own, still Slavic but less sardonic and dissonant than his mentor’s. The five-movement work begins with the gorgeously haunting Melodia: Andante sostenuto, followed by the almost witty Humoreska: Andantino. The exciting Scherzo: Allegro molto changes to the tender Improvisation: Lento which became more intense and driving. Akk is capped off by the Serenata: Moderato con moto that began lyrically moving into a passionate fugue to the end.
Smukler, one of New York’s finest chamber musicians and a regular at Capital City Concerts, led Saturday’s powerful and deeply affecting performance, thanks much to her seemingly direct connection to the music. She was joined by young but expert players — violinist Ari Isaacman-Beck, violist Rosemary Nelis and cellist Gwen Krosnick — all of whom were once students of Smukler.
Smukler’s warm expressiveness and virtuosity throughout was well-matched by the others. Krosnick had a real overt expressiveness but so did Nelis, while Isaacmen-Beck knowingly and skillfully moved from and supporting to leading roles and back. (A violinist sitting next to me was blown away by his pizzicato.) Although not an “established string quartet,” the four played together with a sense of real collegiality.
Clarinetist Bixby Kennedy joined the four in a particularly romantic performance of Johannes Brahms’ Clarinet Quintet in B minor, Op. 115, one of the composer’s most popular works. Kennedy plied his soft tone with an attractive overt expressiveness, while the strings delivered the drama. It was a beautiful and affecting performance.
Flutist Karen Kevra, Capital City Concerts’ founder and artistic director, joined Smukler, Nelis and Krosnick in another popular masterpiece. Mozart’s Flute Quartet in D Major, K. 285, if a bit reserved, was expertly played.
With its 2023-24 season, Capital City Concerts, despite only three productions, will return to its place as one of Vermont’s finest classical concert series after its diminishment by the COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.