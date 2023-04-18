CCC Review

Musicians — from left, Ari Isaacman-Beck, Laurie Smukler, Bixby Kennedy, Rosemary Nelis and Gwen Krosnick — take bow after Saturday’s performance for Capital City Concerts at the Unitarian Church in Montpelier.

 Courtesy Capital City Concerts

Most if not all of the audience members had never heard of one of the composers at Saturday’s excellent chamber music program presented by Capital City Concerts, but the music was hardly contemporary. “Magnificent Masterpieces,” featuring violinist Laurie Smukler and friends, did feature the tried and true by Mozart and Brahms, but it was this little-known composer that generated the greatest interest.

Mieczyslaw Weinberg (1919-1996) was a Polish-born Soviet composer and pianist. Germany’s invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941 drove the Jewish musician first to Tashkent, Uzbek SSR. He was befriended by composer Dmitri Shostakovich at whose urging, the younger composer moved to Moscow in 1943.

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.