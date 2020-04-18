In 1976, Rick Veitch drove to Montpelier from his home in Bellows Falls with a portfolio of his cartoons. He was applying for a federally funded Comprehensive Employment Training Act grant to cover tuition for a brand new school in New Jersey that specialized in teaching students the skills of cartoon art. Veitch’s application to cover his tuition was in the hands of Vermont’s grant administrator.
Veitch had been drawing since he was able to pick up a pencil, focusing on cartoons since childhood. He had already published, including in the University of Vermont’s The Vermont Cynic, and, in California in 1972, his first full comic book, “Two-Fisted Zombies,” predating the later zombie craze.
Veitch spread out his work for the administrator to consider.
“I see lots of super-men here,” Veitch recalls she commented about his array of fictional heroes, “But I don’t see any super-women.”
“That’s why I need to study at the Joe Kubert School,” Veitch replied.
He got the grant.
This month, Veitch was named Vermont’s fourth cartoonist laureate. His appointment, originally scheduled for an April 2 State House presentation with Gov. Phil Scott, was announced and celebrated through a live stream online, commencing Veitch’s 2020-23 term.
In his nearly five-decade career so far as a comic book and graphic novel writer and artist, Veitch has worked in mainstream, underground, and alternative comics and is known for his groundbreaking work in the genre.
Veitch’s extensive and diverse credits include DC Comics’ Swamp Thing; graphic novels and short comic stories in Marvel Comics’ glossy “Epic Illustrated;” titles including “Abraxas and the Earthman,” “Bratpack,” “The Maximortal,” “Roarin’ Rick’s Rare Bit Fiends” published by his independent imprint King Hill Press; and new projects by Eureka Comics, specializing in educational and informational comics, which he recently co-founded.
Veitch follows Alison Bechdel, Ed Koren and James Kolchalka as Vermont cartoonist laureate.
“It is so deserved! I believe Rick has produced more original narrative cartoonist work than any other Vermont cartoonist. And he’s a born and bred Vermonter,” said fellow cartoonist Stephen Bisette who teaches history of cartoon art at the Center for Cartoon Art, is a longtime friend and collaborator with Veitch, and is author of the 2011 Teen Angels & New Mutants about Veitch’s work and teen pop culture.
“I was one of those kids who knew from an early age that I was an artist,” said Veitch, who lives in West Townshend but grew up in Bellows Falls.
“I was always making art. One art form I could access was comic books. I could go to the market with my own money and buy these booklets with beautiful drawings,” Veitch said.
Veitch taught himself to draw from them and began making his own, showing them to his friends. In school, he noted, he got little support from teachers for his interest.
The underground comics movement of the time fit well with Veitch’s talent. Venturing to California in the early 1970s, he collaborated with his brother Tom on his first published comic book, “Two-Fisted Zombies.”
Local censorship and other factors trimmed the underground comic movement of the time.
Back in Vermont, Veitch learned about the Joe Kubert School. A prominent cartoonist, Kubert’s credits included DC Comics’ Sgt. Rock series.
At Kubert , Veitch, fellow Vermonter Bissette and other students in the inaugural class learned drawing, coloring and other skills and also had opportunities to network and make connections that helped shape their careers.
Veitch graduated in 1978 and not too long after was back in Vermont, working remotely for the time. He worked on numerous mainstream comics, including including writing and drawing more than two dozen monthly issues of DC’s Swamp Thing.
With the end of the 1980s, alternative comics were emerging, including the game-changing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. (Veitch worked on that, too.) In the alternative market, cartoonists could publish their own work and sell through distributors to comic book stores — and later online.
Veitch embraced the new opportunities and started his own imprint. His “Bratpack” graphic novel explored what superheroes could be; his “Maximortal” series and graphic novel delves into history of comic books. His “Roarin’ Rick’s Rare Bit Fiends” series, started in 1994, draws on his dreams and his long practice of recording and exploring them. Altogether, Veitch has created 34 graphic novels to date.
A recent project of Veitch’s is Eureka Comics, developing educational and informational comics. Among their recent titles, “Revisioning Food, Farm and Forest: the Badges of Meadows Bee Farm” introduces readers to sustainability and farming ecosystems.
Looking at his career and position at cartoonist laureate, Veitch noted the importance of the CETA grant he was awarded in 1976 and the value of investing in young people.
“Creative people are like oil wells,” Veitch said. “Sometimes we need to help lay the pipe, not to help them dig minerals, but to dig their creativity, and it will pay off in many ways.”
