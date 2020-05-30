Driving on River Road these days, visitors will come across perhaps Vermont’s only art gallery in a hayfield. The initial work, “My Heart Is Very Big” measures 10 feet by 42 inches, and depicts a woman walking in a field carrying a basket. Two sentences are painted in white in and around the huge photograph “My heart is very big” and “Sometimes I wonder if it is big enough.” And more works are coming.
“We don’t want people to be depressed,” say the creators Eve O. Schaub, a best-selling author, and art photographer Stephen Schaub, who make up the creative team “EveNSteve,” explaining their effort.
As with many artists today, they were inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The couple was scheduled for a show at this time at the Vermont Arts Council’s Spotlight Gallery in Montpelier, but it was canceled. As other shows were rescheduled, they turned to the field across from their home.
“We need a way to connect with people with our art,” Steve said. “We talked for a long time about doing really big outdoor artworks but never really got around to it, and now we had the time and impetus to do it.
“We had not been seeing our friends in the community because everybody’s been isolated, so here’s a way we can communicate with our friends, communicate with our neighbors, and still be making art that people at least can enjoy,” he said.
For both, looking at art on a screen hardly recreates the in-person experience.
“We both believe strongly in the power of art in the way that art helps make sense of our lives, especially during times of crisis,” Eve said. “So it’s sort of ironic that when we need it most, we can’t go visit art in person. So we were trying to come up with a way people could enjoy art that did not involve a screen.”
Eve O. Schaub is the author of “Year of No Sugar” (Sourcebooks, 2014) and “Year of No Clutter” (Sourcebooks, 2017) and is currently at work on her third book, “Year of No Garbage.” She has written for Vermont Life, Vermont Magazine, VTDigger, Everyday Health and the Boston Globe Online.
Stephen Schaub, a Marine Corps veteran, earned his BFA from the Rochester Institute of Technology. He founded FigitalRevolution.com, a website that advocates for the use of film as well as the merging of digital and traditional photographic techniques. He has published two collections of his work, “Through a Glass Darkly” in 1999, and “A Sense of Place” in 2004.
The idea for “My Heart Is Very Big” came about when the Schaub family was out foraging for ramps (wild garlic).
“Whenever we’re going anywhere, he’ll say, ‘Oh, wear that green coat, bring that other basket,’ because he brings his camera everywhere,” Eve said. “He’s always shooting.”
“It was right at the time I said why don’t be build some big artwork in the field?” Steve said. “We’ll do it as a love letter to our community, to our friends, to our state. And Eve came up with the text on the surface we’ve done outside.”
For a little more than a year, the Schaubs have been collaborating on art together. Previously, Steve did his visual artwork and Eve did her writing, though they would bounce ideas off each other.
“After 20 years of marriage, we decided to try collaborating,” Steve said. “I’ll never forget the first time she wrote on one of my artworks.”
Until now their collaborative works were intended for small spaces.
“My text could be complex and very small in places,” Eve said. “And then it would go in and around the imagery. When we decided to switch gears and go outside, I had to go completely in the other direction — very short text, very large.”
For this, Eve uses acrylic paint and a paintbrush instead of an archival pigment pen. And Steve normally works with handmade papers from around the world.
“These are materials and processes designed to last a thousand years, whereas this work, it’s going to last four months, six months, that’s gong to be it,” Steve said. “I like the fact that it’s a temporary piece — it’s here for us to enjoy now, and eventually nature is going to kill it.”
“The immediacy of that appealed to us. This is a very now artwork,” Eve said.
Steve eschews digital photography and only uses film. For “My Heart Is Very Big” he used a Linhof 617 medium-format panoramic camera for a 6x17 cm image cross-processed using transparency film. (Remember slides!)
“I was one of, I think it was 10 photographers chosen from around the world that Eastman Kodak chose a few months back to beta-test this film that they were bringing back that had been out of production for about 10 years when Kodak got rid of all its transparency slide material,” Steve said.
“I altered the chemical process to give this beautiful sort of bluish cinematic quality to it,” he said. “It was a different color palette I was looking for.”
The photograph was printed with an Epson P9000 archival printer on a vinyl material.
“It’s out of the realm of what we normally work on,” Steve said.
Although “My Heart Is Very Big” is now on exhibit, its story isn’t over. Eve and Steve both enjoy seeing the artwork throughout the day in different light.
“I was up at 5 o’clock this morning because I’m doing this time-lapse photograph of the work,” Steve said. “And a few days ago, I did a small video of it in the rain.”
This was the first artwork the Schaubs have installed.
“We’re sort of doing this by the seat of our pants in terms of what we’re going to do,” Steve said. “So now we’ve decided we’re going to install artwork pretty much every week in this field that’s 3 or 4 acres.”
Another color piece, “I Keep Happiness” began installation Monday, and they are looking to some even larger works, including some verticals that might reach 16 feet high.
“If the hay continues to grow, what I love is that these panels are going to be floating in this sea of grass,” Steve said.
