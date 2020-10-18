For 2020-21, the Vermont Symphony Orchestra has moved its season online, thanks to COVID-19. And its opening concert Saturday marked a return to its Juke Box series, bringing together classics and today’s music in a lighter format, aimed at interesting new audiences. Whether or not it attracted anyone new, musically the concert was an undeniable success.
So far, two Jukebox concerts have been scheduled, the second on Jan. 16. More traditional “Music for Days Like This,” chamber music concerts mixing classics with new works by women and Black composers, will be presented Saturdays, Nov. 21 and Dec. 19.
Streamed live from its “home,” the Burlington nightclub, the program’s traditional masterpieces provided the most rewarding listening. But intriguing and still rewarding were works by women and Black composers. All of these short works were performed skillfully by the Juke Box string quartet — violinists Letitia Quante and Brooke Quiggins, violist Stefanie Taylor and cellist John Dunlop — also known as the Arka Quartet.
Most rewarding was “An Elegy (A Cry from the Grave),” written in response to the killing of Black men by police by the young African American composer Carlos Simon. This haunting lyrical work managed a unique combination of richness and anguish with, at times, a piercing intimacy.
Dame Ethel Smyth (1858-1944), a passionate suffragist, was represented by the fourth and final movement of her String Quartet in E minor. With a Bartók-like rhythmic drive (but not the knotty harmonic language) and unexpectedness, this movement represents a singular voice in her time.
Less interesting were the other two contemporary pieces. Still, Australian composer Elena Kats Chernin’s “Pink-Breasted Robin,” with its varied colors and rhythms, was charming. And, an African American woman, Jordyn Davis’ “What Have You Done? (Who Are You?),” although derivative, was particularly well crafted, attractive and personal storytelling.
The program was interspersed with most informal and pithy commentary by composer Matt LaRocca. Unfortunately, the sound was balanced such that the volume had to be lowered each time he spoke and brought back up for the music. The video work, however, was varied andexcellent.
The quartet was showcased in the traditional pieces. First violinist Letitia Quante delivered a deep and deeply felt performance of Sarabande from J.S. Bach’s Partita No. 2 in D minor for solo violin. Her playing, with its subtle nuance, was masterful.
The quartet felt right at home in the third and final movement of Dmitri Shostakovich’s String Quartet No. 7 (1960). The performance maintained the work’s underlying discomfort as it worked through a roller coaster of emotions. It was a powerful and compelling performance.
Beethoven’s string quartets represent the pinnacle of the form. In the opening movement of the Quartet No. 9, Op. 59, No. 3 (“Razumovsky”), the Juke Box four’s performance was knowing and effective. Although it lacked the work’s inherent girth, the performance whetted appetite to hear them play the entire quartet.
The concert closed with fluff: LaRocca’s arrangement of the Talking Heads’ “This Must Be the Place.” After, the audience was invited to remain and interact with the musicians.
The key to Juke Box’s success is that this wide world of music happened in only one hour. It’s no surprise that most public concerts sold out.
