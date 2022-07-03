Nearly a thousand people of all ages welcomed the return of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra Summer Festival Tour Friday at the Suicide Six Ski Area in South Pomfret, after a two-year hiatus due to COVID. And if their enthusiastic response was any indication, they were thrilled — especially the kids! (The tour is scheduled to go to five other locations across Vermont.)
Julian Pellicano conducted the VSO in a program of mostly American music in the orchestra’s annual celebration of Independence Day. Currently principal conductor of the Royal Winnipeg Ballet and associate conductor of the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra, and an American-Canadian dual citizen, Pellicano is the fourth candidate to audition for the position of VSO music director.
From the opening “Liberty Fanfare” by John Williams, it was clear that this wasn’t going to be your usual “holiday schlock” collection of Americana pops. His 1986 fanfare proved to be superficially simple but, in fact, was a more complex joyful celebration of the Statue of Liberty.
Also unusual for a holiday pops program, Pellicano sensitively dissected the work to show off its internal as well as superficial beauty. This was even more effective in two movements, “Buckaroo Holiday” and “Corral Nocturne,” from the Aaron Copland ballet “Rodeo” — the nocturne was amazingly sensitive for an outdoor performance.
Throughout the program, Pellicano took a detailed approach that likely was not apparent to most of the audience. The careful listener heard the intricacies and structure of the music — what makes it work — while everyone enjoyed its beauty and power. At the same, the musicians of the VSO seemed to respond comfortably to the conductor, and it showed in the largely excellent performances. Indicative of the concert’s success was the audience’s attentiveness throughout — including lots of kids — right to the end.
One member of the orchestra, VSO principal trombonist VSO principal trombonist Matt Wright proved his mettle and more in the first movement of Eric Ewazen’s Trombone Concerto No. 1. (Ewazen was once a member of Vermont’s Craftsbury Chamber Players.) Wright’s warm lyricism flowed in this richly attractive music. It even took on an almost vocal quality in what followed, an adaptation of “Moonlight in Vermont,” the 1944 John Blackburn-Karl Suessdorf hit song.
A real highlight of the concert was “Running” from “A Joyous Trilogy” by the up-and-coming young African American composer Quinn Mason (b. 1996). Hundreds of little motifs, almost like pixels, percolating from throughout the orchestra combined to create the joyful themes and melodies of this work. It likely needs more than one listening to take in all that is there to this masterful piece, but Friday’s audience certainly seemed to enjoy it right away.
The other African American composer represented was Florence Price (1887-1953), a recognized master now enjoying newfound and deserved fame. The peppy rag “Nimble Feet” and the more dreamy “Tropical Noon” from her 1953 piano suite “Dances in the Cranebrakes,” orchestrated by William Grant Still, were much more sophisticated than their delightful exteriors.
Other works on the serious side included the rich “American Hymn” by Nancy Bloomer Deussen and “American Salute” by Morton Gould. Lighter, but delightful, was the “Light Cavalry” Overture by Franz von Suppé. Introducing the light show, in lieu of fireworks, were the familiar finale to Rossini’s Overture to “William Tell” and John Philip Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever.”
Still, the clear audience favorite of the evening was Leonard Bernstein’s Overture to “West Side Story.” Not only was this masterpiece well played, the audience remained rapt. More unusual, kids throughout happily “conducted” with lighted wands. (One little boy conducted nearly the entire second half of the program.)
Most delightful was the little girl, perhaps 6 or 7, up in front of the orchestra, who from the beginning of the Price dances, moved to the music in the style of modern dance. It wasn’t professional, but it was beautiful.
