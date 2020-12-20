COLCHESTER – The Vermont Symphony Orchestra closed 2020 with another of its intriguing streamed concerts Saturday. Its second and final “Music for Days Like This,” recently recorded at the Elley-Long Music Center, featured the unlikely instrumentation of four cellos and two percussionists. (VSO Juke Box returns live-streamed Jan. 16.)
And most intriguing in this hour-long program was “Release,” commissioned for this concert by the VSO from Connecticut composer Molly Joyce, once a student of the Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival composition program. The work for four cellos and percussion comprised “pure to dense sonorities,” according the composer’s comments previous to the performance.
The short somewhat minimalist work begins with cello harmonics creating gorgeous sonorities slowly moving, sometimes sliding into different keys. Joined by percussion, the changing chords pick up tempo, moving to an unexpected finale. It was a deeply satisfying work.
This, as all Friday’s performances, was of a very high level, featuring VSO cellists John Dunlop, Perri Morris, Bonnie Klimowski and Dieuwke Davydov, and percussionists D. Thomas Toner and Nicola Cannizzaro. The program was programmed by composer Matt LaRocca, VSO creative projects chair, and hosted by composer David Serkin Ludwig, the orchestra’s new music advisor. Like Juke Box, the hour-long “Music for Days Like This” is a musical tapestry of short pieces and without substantial works.
Most fun was a showcase for two percussionists, “As One,” by percussionist Gene Koshinski. Toner and Cannizzaro revealed their virtuosity in this rhythmic fantasy-journey through varying landscapes, with marimba and drums, building to a climax. It was great fun to watch.
Quite exciting was “Slide Rule” by percussionists Josh Gottry and Jeanne Woodbury for two Brazilian cajons (modified wooden boxes capable of changing pitch). Slapping the boxes, complementing and together, Toner and Cannizzaro varied intensity and built real drama.
Showcasing the cellos was “Lespwa” (Creole for hope) by Sydney Guillaume, who was in the viewing audience. The work was lyrical, mellow and earthy, exploiting the cello’ sounds and colors. Very tonal but earthy, the journey was rich and engaging.
All six performers came together, enjoying sound and colors, as well as Latin rhythms, in two movements from “Suite Hispaniola” by Nashville cellist Carole Neuen-Rabinowitz. “Canción de Sueños (Song of Dreams)” enjoyed the rich, lyrical sonorities, as well as the Latin rhythms, of the cellos. “Tango,” perhaps too nice for a real tango, added Cannizzaro on cajon and Toner on rattles, for rhythmic incisiveness.
Arvo Pärt’s famous “Fratres” took on an unexpectedly deep flavor in LaRocca’s arrangement four cellos and percussion. With heavy use of harmonics, it was pensive and quietly dramatic.
Still, hands down, the most beautiful and powerful work was by Mozart. In a surprisingly effective arrangement for four cellos of the motet, “Ave verum corpus (Hail, true body),” K. 618, the cellos took on the mellow expressiveness of the voices to deliver this glorious music.
The show was well produced with good sound and multiple camera angles. (Unlike this, Juke Box is streamed live.) The VSO will soon be announcing its next projects, designed not only for the music, but to offer employment to VSO musicians during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The VSO is reminding us, during its COVOD-19 hiatus, what a fine music institution it is, and what we are missing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.