Vermont Virtuosi — from left, Laurel Ann Maurer, Michael Sitton, Karen Luttik and David Gunn — have returned to the concert stage after a nearly three-year COVID hiatus. They are pictured after Saturday’s performance at the Unitarian Church of Montpelier.

The welcome return of Vermont Virtuosi to the concert stage after a nearly three-year COVID hiatus not only premiered a delightful new work by their resident composer David Gunn, it introduced a particularly fine new pianist, Michael Sitton, to the region. And the delightful program, Saturday at Montpelier’s Unitarian Church, featured composers from Debussy to contemporary.

Gunn’s “The Boy Who Raced His Shadow” was just that, a delightful race that ebbed and flowed, for flute, B-flat clarinet and piano. For the most part, the piano provided the often-jaunty propulsion — stopping for a romantic piano solo — while the flute and clarinet intertwined lyrically and imaginatively on a journey that seemed like a happy competition. Like much of Gunn’s work, it was a charming mix of entertainment and musical joy.

