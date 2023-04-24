The welcome return of Vermont Virtuosi to the concert stage after a nearly three-year COVID hiatus not only premiered a delightful new work by their resident composer David Gunn, it introduced a particularly fine new pianist, Michael Sitton, to the region. And the delightful program, Saturday at Montpelier’s Unitarian Church, featured composers from Debussy to contemporary.
Gunn’s “The Boy Who Raced His Shadow” was just that, a delightful race that ebbed and flowed, for flute, B-flat clarinet and piano. For the most part, the piano provided the often-jaunty propulsion — stopping for a romantic piano solo — while the flute and clarinet intertwined lyrically and imaginatively on a journey that seemed like a happy competition. Like much of Gunn’s work, it was a charming mix of entertainment and musical joy.
Gunn couldn’t have asked for a more sympathetic and involved performance. Sitton was joined by flutist Laurel Ann Maurer and clarinetist Karen Lutik, all real “virtuosi,” who delivered the energy and rich sounds of the work with clarity and flair. Maurer and Gunn, a married couple living in Barre, are the founders and artistic directors of Vermont Virtuosi, while remaining personnel changes from concert to concert.
Sitton retired as dean emeritus of The Crane School of Music at Potsdam, New York, in 2020 and now lives in Barre and teaches at the Monteverdi Music School in Montpelier. His compelling piano artistry was showcased in two complementing works, Florence Price’s warm, lyrical 1940 fantasy, “A Hillside,” and Claude Debussy’s sparkling and evocative 1909 “Les collines d’Anacapri” (from Preludes Book I). Sitton ably delivered both works in a seemingly straightforward manner, all the while revealing colors and nuances that resulted in compelling performances.
Sitton was joined by Maurer in another highlight of the program. Lowell Lieberman’s 1987 Sonata, Op. 23 is a truly substantial two-movement work, inviting both players to prove their mettle. The first movement, Lento, begins hauntingly but grows to a rich romanticism, while the Presto was just that. It was a truly potent performance.
Debussy’s 1889 “Petite Pièce,” a transcription of the four-hand piano piece, for flute, clarinet and piano was simply gorgeous, thanks to the excellent ensemble delivering the broad palette of colors and rhythms. Another highlight was “Soaring,” Ann Hankinson’s 2004 haunted and Japanese inflected work for alto flute alone. The program opened with Daniel Dorff’s 2007 delightful and intimate “Two Cats” for flute and B-flat clarinet: The reserved Hootie and the livelier Tiki were great fun.
The return of Vermont Virtuosi offers unique repertoire, expertly played. Welcome back!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.