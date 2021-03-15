MONTREAL – American musicians aren’t the only ones reduced to virtual by the COVID-19 pandemic. Musica Camerata Montréal, one of Canada’s foremost chamber ensembles, completed its 51st season Sunday with an unusual program titled “Hidden Treasures,” featuring piano trios of Turina and Edward Manning, as well as Mozart.
Known to Vermonters for its Capital City Concerts and Summer Music at Greensboro performances, Musica Camerata is a bit like New York’s Chamber Society of Lincoln Center in that its personnel morphs for the individual program. Its specialty is seldom-heard works in traditional styles, and Sunday’s concert had a real gem.
In a concert of music by Mozart and Turina, it was the Trio in D minor, Op. 11 Canadian-American composer Edward B. Manning (1874-1948) that lit up the program. Although not quite a masterpiece, the three-movement work is a joy of overt Romanticism and proved a showcase for the Camerata trio.
Delivering the power of that Romanticism was the diminutive pianist Berta Rosenohl who, with a comfortable virtuosity, achieved real grandeur. That let the strings — violinist Luis Grinhauz with his sweet singing sound and the rich warm tone of cellist Bruno Tobón — to “sing,” though Tobón enjoyed the most overtly expressive parts. The performance, just this side of over-the-top, was delicious.
Grinhauz and Rosenohl founded Musica Camerata Montréal after moving to Canada from their native Argentina, and the intimacy of their performance reflects more than a half-century of playing together. Recently retired as assistant concertmaster of the Montreal Symphony, Grinhauz plays with a lyrical sound and a comfortable virtuosity. Rosenohl plays with clarity, power and expressiveness, as well as a deep musicality.
Despite being a member of the latest generation, Tobón fit in beautifully with the elder statesmen. He is currently studying the cello at the Montreal Music Conservatory with Denis Brott. He also participated in the 2017 New York String Orchestra Seminar with Jamie Laredo. Tobón plays with a virtuosic technique and a natural expressiveness.
“Círculo, (Fantasía),” Op. 91 by Joaquin Turina (1882-1949) is brilliantly Spanish “program” music. And the trio accentuated the colors that made it so identifiable, reflecting three parts of a Spanish day, “Amanecer (Sunrise), “Mediodía (Midday)” and “Crepúsculo (Sunset).” It was almost like being there.
The Trio in G Major, K. 496 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1789) is one of his most sophisticated, in short, complex “storytelling.” The Musica Camerata performance, though a bit reserved, was elegant and spirited. The backbone was Rosenohl’s precise but expressive articulation and flowing runs. Grinhauz and Tobón responded precisely and with nuance, enjoying their moments of real expressiveness. It was a fine performance.
Sunday’s production values were excellent. The multi-camera filming brought the viewer right into the action, obviously by videographers who know classical music. Still, we hope that this will be the last.
