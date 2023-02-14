Vermont Philharmonic audiences are growing either because the concerts are getting better, or they are starved for live classical music after the COVID blight. Pretty likely it’s both.
Vermont’s oldest community orchestra boasted its largest audiences — I’m not sure of the numbers in recent memory — for both of its performances over the weekend, Saturday at the Elley-Long Music Center in Colchester and Sunday at the Barre Opera House. Featuring the newest stars in Vermont’s music galaxy, the Champlain Trio, certainly helped.
Sunday’s program got a little jumbled because of a missing soloist, so the major work was performed a little early. Beethoven’s Concerto in C Major for violin, cello and piano, Op. 56, dubbed the “Triple Concerto,” is unique among the composer’s work — no Sturm und Drang — extroverted and gloriously flamboyant.
The Champlain Trio — violinist Letitia Quante, cellist Emily Taubl and pianist Hiromi Fukuda — is the right ensemble for this piece, virtuosic and passionate. (Quante is also the Philharmonic’s professional concertmaster.) It took the trio a bit to war up, but by the second movement, Largo, they were “singing” as if in an opera, and the final Rondo alla polacca was a romp of pure joy — bringing the audience immediately to its feet.
And the orchestra sounded great. It also sounded pretty fine too when it accompanied pianist Laura Zhou-Hackett, winner of this year’s student Borowicz Scholarship Competition (and the missing soloist), in the Adagio from Mendelssohn’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in D minor, Op. 40. She exuded confidence and played with warmth as she and the orchestra played the glorious duet.
As an encore, Zhou-Hackett, a senior at Burlington High School, played the exquisite “Cortège” (the third of “Trois Morceaux”) by Lili Boulanger, something of a mix of Debussy and Ravel, with a delicate touch but a robust spirit. (Boulanger is perhaps the greatest woman composer, who but lived 25 years.)
The woodwinds were showcased in Richard Strauss’ Serenade for Winds, Op. 7. They were certainly in good form. They began preparing the work during the Pandemic.
The concert opened with “An Outdoor Overture” by Aaron Copland, a brilliant piece of Americana that showcased the orchestra’s excellence. The strings sounded great in the highest registers, the woodwinds were rich and the brass were brilliant as they delivered these welcoming sounds. It was delightful music played beautifully.
The Vermont Philharmonic keeps on getting better — and audiences are noticing.
