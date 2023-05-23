Sunday afternoon’s concert at Rutland’s Grace Congregational Church left no doubt that it has become one of Vermont’s important music centers. Not only did it premiere two substantial works, it introduced a very fine baritone soloist new to the area.
Minister of Music Alastair Stout led baritone David Rugger, the Rutland Area Chorus with the Grace Festival String Orchestra and pianist Diane Chartrand in a deeply moving performance of Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “Five Mystical Songs” (1906-11), for which the program was named.
Opening with the brilliant and striking “Easter,” this very British music featured baritone solo with chorus, strings and piano obbligato. New Wallingford resident Rugger’s attractive voice is dark, rich and pliable, with the necessary power, and he used it expressively to deliver the poetry of George Herbert.
Throughout, the 46 voices of the choir sang with clarity and warmth. The strings were expressively beautiful, particularly in the second song “I Got Me Flowers.” The 14 fine professional string players were led by concertmaster Stefanie Taylor (actually a violist in the Vermont Symphony Orchestra), who delivered a beautiful solo in the third song, “Love Bade Me Welcome.”
Following the third, the lament “The Call,” Chartrand’s sparkling piano obbligato opened the final brilliant “Antiphon.” Stout led his responsive forces in a performance that not only sounded great, it cohesively delivered this joyful music.
Quiet joy was found in “The Turtle Dove” for oboe and strings by former Vermont composer Gwyneth Walker, commissioned by Grace Church in memory of Gary F. Salmon, a prominent member of this choir and the VSO Chorus. Dan Frostman delivered the lovely oboe part, which sang above the haunting strings in this contemporary and inviting work.
That moved without pause into Vaughan Williams’ lush arrangement of “The Turtle Dove,” the 18th-century English folk ballad, adding chorus and baritone solo. Again, Rugger’s dark expressive baritone added to the richness of this classic.
Still, perhaps the real highlight of the concert was the premiere of Stout’s own “Sing a Song of Seasons.” Soprano Amy Frostman (a regular soloist in Grace Church’s annual “Messiah”) was joined by her oboist husband Dan Frostman, Chartrand and the strings in these deeply compelling settings of four poems.
Stout’s compositional style is lyrical and superficially tonal, but contemporary harmonies and rhythms give it a spice that results in a lasting depth. Amy Frostman’s clear golden voice was perfect for the songs’ lyricism (and, of course, it was written for her). Oboist Frostman, Taylor and Chartrand had solos which added to the colors. These fine diverse poems were given new life.
The program opened with Peter Warlock’s familiar 1926 “Capriol Suite.” Stout led the strings in a performance, albeit a bit reserved (though perhaps more authentically English), that was spirited and nuanced. The lyrical “Pieds en l’air” in particular was exquisite.
Since Stout came to Grace Church in 2017, he has broadened the scope of an already outstanding music program, successfully mixing community and cutting-edge. Attendance at this concert was good but modest. Think of the many music lovers who missed out.
