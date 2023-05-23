Grace Review

Alastair Stout leads baritone David Rugger, the Rutland Area Chorus and Grace Festival String Orchestra in Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “Five Mystical Songs” Sunday. The program also included premieres by Gwyneth Walker and Stout.

 Jim Lowe / Staff photo

Sunday afternoon’s concert at Rutland’s Grace Congregational Church left no doubt that it has become one of Vermont’s important music centers. Not only did it premiere two substantial works, it introduced a very fine baritone soloist new to the area.

Minister of Music Alastair Stout led baritone David Rugger, the Rutland Area Chorus with the Grace Festival String Orchestra and pianist Diane Chartrand in a deeply moving performance of Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “Five Mystical Songs” (1906-11), for which the program was named.

