Northfield violist Elizabeth Reid opened the TURNon Livestream May concert series Friday, and it made two important points: first, that 21st century classical music can be edgy and challenging while remaining tonal, and second, Reid has a deep understanding of this music which she successfully conveys to her audience.
TURNmusic, the Waterbury-based contemporary music ensemble directed by Anne Decker, is presenting seven solo concerts by ensemble members May 1-22, streamed free on its Facebook page.
Until the 21st century, viola was mostly a supportive middle voice, behind the more brilliant violin. (The slightly larger viola tunes A-D-G-C while the violin is a fifth higher, E-A-D-G). During this century, the viola, with its darker timbre and slightly less dexterity, has become popular with composers and Reid’s short recital went a long way in showing why.
Reid, a Toronto native and now an American citizen, offered a world premiere by Canadian composer David Jaeger. His Solo Song No. 1 in fact is a song of sorts for solo viola. It begins as something of a lullaby, but becomes moody and expressive with a broad spectrum of emotions, which were delivered compellingly.
An able violist (and violinist), Reid is a member of the Northern Third Piano Quartet, principal violist of Opera Company of Middlebury, and performs regularly with pianist Alison Cerutti and the Vermont Symphony Orchestra. This program used her considerable technique, and more her expressive abilities than showing off. Her sound is dark and expressive approach is direct and impassioned.
The music of two Vermont-related composers was particularly interesting. Sometimes-Vermont-composer Gwyneth Walker’s one-movement Sonata for Solo Viola lacked her trademarks of “cuteness” or gimmicks. Rather it was challenging and dramatic storytelling, propelled by an often driving edginess that brings you along, making it compelling listening.
Sudden is the first impression one gets of the three-part work by Joshua Morris. (I didn’t catch the title and there was no printed program.) Morris was a Vermont high school student at the time he wrote this, but is now studying music in Montreal. Still, this is a very substantial work.
Interestingly, Morris wrote the piece for Montpelier violist Paul Reynolds, and those who know him might well hear that. Still Reid made it her own with a personal and convincing performance.
In the first part, sudden exclamations, dissonant chords, propel the narrative. A beautiful dark introspective lament follows, seemingly mixing song and musical cnveration. That morphs into a propelled virtuoso drive to the end. It was quite exciting.
Katia Tiutiunnik, an Australian composer and violist, was responsible for “White Night.” The striking and broad portrait was simple, tonal, imaginative and darkly expressive. Reid’s sensitive performance was impassioned and heartfelt.
Throughout Reid offered interesting commentary about each of the pieces, including her relationship with them and even the composer. This fine concert was a welcome respite from the world’s silent concert halls – and there are six more this month.
