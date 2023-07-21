CCP Review
The Craftsbury Chamber Players perform “the still, small voice” by Kenji Bunch, Players composer and violist, Thursday at the Hardwick Town House. The same program, including works by Mendelssohn and Franck, was performed Wednesday at the Elley-Long Music Center in Colchester.

 Jim Lowe / Staff photo

As consequence of Vermont’s flooding, the venerable Craftsbury Chamber Players’ 57th season got off to a shaky start last week. The challenge was as much to get the Players to the concert from Craftsbury as for the audience to be able to attend. Well, both made it to the Wednesday, July 12, concert at the Elley-Long Music Center in Colchester, but the Hardwick performance had to be moved to Saturday afternoon. Fortunately, this week’s concerts went on without a hitch.

Thursday’s performance at the Hardwick Town House, a repeat of Wednesday’s at Elley-Long, was proof that chamber music can be deep and exciting. Both words describe the major work, Felix Mendelssohn’s 1825 String Octet in E-flat Major, Op. 2, which received a charismatic and virtuosic performance, one that proved genuinely exciting.

