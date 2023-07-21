As consequence of Vermont’s flooding, the venerable Craftsbury Chamber Players’ 57th season got off to a shaky start last week. The challenge was as much to get the Players to the concert from Craftsbury as for the audience to be able to attend. Well, both made it to the Wednesday, July 12, concert at the Elley-Long Music Center in Colchester, but the Hardwick performance had to be moved to Saturday afternoon. Fortunately, this week’s concerts went on without a hitch.
Thursday’s performance at the Hardwick Town House, a repeat of Wednesday’s at Elley-Long, was proof that chamber music can be deep and exciting. Both words describe the major work, Felix Mendelssohn’s 1825 String Octet in E-flat Major, Op. 2, which received a charismatic and virtuosic performance, one that proved genuinely exciting.
Essentially written for two string quartets, this performance incorporated the young Kompass Quartet, in-residence with the Players for the summer. However, they weren’t separated by quartet as the two leaders were violinists Katherine Winterstein, concertmaster of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra, and Mary Rowell, both longtime members of the Players. Players, violist Kenji Bunch and cellist Frances Rowell, CCP artistic director, were joined by the Kompass Quartet — violinists Jessica Ghering and Jade Schoolcraft, violist Matthew Ryan and cellist Victoria Lin.
Although the octet is real chamber music, the first violin is nearly a soloist, and Winterstein delivered the part with flair. The lyrical passages had a silvery singing line, while the virtuosic parts were precise and passionate. Other than Rowell’s second violin, which frequently interacted potently with the first, the remaining six played pretty much as equals.
The opening movement, which comprises nearly half of the total of some 30 minutes, seemed just a bit fast for its Allegro moderato ma con fuoco marking, but it was cleanly articulated and exhilarating. The slow movement, Andante, was intense and intensely beautiful with its gorgeous string harmonies.
The Sherzo: Allegro leggierimissimo, typical of Mendelssohn scherzi, was a bit harried, yet the Players’ performance was disciplined and almost perfectly together. That moved into the rapid Presto which drove excitingly to the finale. This was excellent ensemble work. The other major work was César Franck’s 1886 Sonata in A Major for violin and piano, one of the largest scale in the repertoire. Violinist Mary Rowell and pianist Monica Ohuchi delivered the power and joy of the work. Rowell took a romantic approach with a warm tone and overt expressiveness, while Ohuchi played with a clarity and power, combining for a performance that moved from light and lyrical through passion to real grandeur, only to return to its lyricism. It was a deeply rewarding performance.
Between the two huge works was “the still, small voice,” a charming divertimento for string octet on Americana themes, written in 2020 by Bunch, longtime Players violist and composer (and Ohuchi’s husband). At less than 10 minutes, it incorporated snapping fingers, humming, and various string techniques. But rather than avant-garde, it was inviting as it moved from flavor to flavor, including pop music and the blues. A real audience-pleaser, it proved an excellent palate cleanser.
After nearly being tripped up by the devastating flooding, the Craftsbury Chamber Players are on a roll.